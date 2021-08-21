Midlands Voices: Efficiency study of Nebraska government can yield major savings

Nebraskans have a well-deserved reputation for their strong work ethic. A belief in hard work and perseverance is a core value of our residents. Nebraskans work hard to pay their bills, support their families, and yes, pay their taxes. That’s why elected officials like myself have a solemn obligation to be good stewards of their tax dollars. And that’s why, In January of this year, I introduced Legislative Bill 213.
The bill calls for Nebraska to hire an outside, independent firm to conduct an efficiency review of our state government. This review would apply to all branches and divisions of our government, and would result in a compilation of recommendations for providing the same or better government services, but at a lower taxpayer cost. In essence, the bill would ensure that state government provides citizens the most bang for their hard earned tax dollars.
Our state and local tax burden is too high, especially compared to neighboring states. For example, according to the latest data from the Tax Foundation, our state and local tax burden per capita is higher than all but one of our surrounding states. And our state and local effective tax rate is exceeded by only one of our neighboring states. Our relative tax burden suggests underlying issues with how government functions in Nebraska.
More effective and efficient state government would provide a multitude of options. It would allow the executive and legislative branches a greater ability to lower our state income and sales taxes, or to reform K-12 funding in order to help lower property taxes, or even to provide additional necessary services.
Under the leadership of Gov. Ricketts, the growth in state spending has been kept at very reasonable levels. The governor has also done a great job of appointing people to top positions who have also helped keep the expansion of government to a minimum. But every operation can benefit from a second look by an outside, objectively minded expert. And our state government is no exception.
Government should be run like a business. And successful businesses do everything possible to maximize efficiency, including hiring consultants. These outside experts can help them streamline their businesses, improve output, and lower costs, i.e., improve overall efficiency. And when your “business” is government, and is funded by Nebraskans’ tax dollars, efficiency should be of paramount importance.
To its credit, the executive branch has implemented the Lean Six Sigma program.. However, Six Sigma is focused on process improvement, rather than outright efficiency. Unlike an efficiency review, Six Sigma doesn’t bring in outside experts in a variety of fields, with experience at government efficiency, to review programs, procedures and approaches to providing services for ways to improve efficiency.
Many other states have undertaken efficiency reviews such as proposed in LB 213, and with head-turning results. In general, for an efficiency review costing from $1.5 million to $5 million dollars, cost savings identified often reach into the hundreds of millions. The industry suggests typical savings identified generally average 4-6% of a state’s budget. For Nebraska, that would mean $200 million to $300 million in potential savings flowing from an initial upfront cost of perhaps $2 million to $3 million.
As stewards of our taxpayers’ hard earned dollars, we must never settle for the status quo. We have an obligation to Nebraskans to do everything possible to ensure their dollars are spent wisely and effectively. And an efficiency review is one tool to help us ensure we meet that obligation.
Tom Briese, of Albion, represents District 41 in the Nebraska Legislature. He is a member of the Revenue Committee.