Midlands Voices: Efficiency study of Nebraska government can yield major savings

Nebraskans have a well-deserved reputation for their strong work ethic. A belief in hard work and perseverance is a core value of our residents. Nebraskans work hard to pay their bills, support their families, and yes, pay their taxes. That’s why elected officials like myself have a solemn obligation to be good stewards of their tax dollars. And that’s why, In January of this year, I introduced Legislative Bill 213.

The bill calls for Nebraska to hire an outside, independent firm to conduct an efficiency review of our state government. This review would apply to all branches and divisions of our government, and would result in a compilation of recommendations for providing the same or better government services, but at a lower taxpayer cost. In essence, the bill would ensure that state government provides citizens the most bang for their hard earned tax dollars.

Our state and local tax burden is too high, especially compared to neighboring states. For example, according to the latest data from the Tax Foundation, our state and local tax burden per capita is higher than all but one of our surrounding states. And our state and local effective tax rate is exceeded by only one of our neighboring states. Our relative tax burden suggests underlying issues with how government functions in Nebraska.