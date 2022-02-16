Midlands Voices: Eliminating philosophy at UNK damages Nebraskans' education

The philosophy major was eliminated at the University of Nebraska at Kearney because its administrators and the regents of the university do not require or desire her students to have a liberal education.

President Ted Carter of the University of Nebraska recently addressed “Higher Education in the 21st Century” at UNK. He looks out on the fruits of STEM-based education, the need for innovation in creating careers resulting from rapidly changing technological advances, the immediate need in the health sciences fields and earning a degree in four years.

Chancellor Doug Kristensen asked questions submitted in advance by students, one being, “What do you think the role of the humanities is in the future of higher education?”

President Carter replied the humanities are necessary for critical thinking and character formation, which is to be expected, given he is a graduate and former superintendent of the Naval Academy, which offers a rigorous STEM education requiring 24 hours of humanities.

Kristensen obviously failed to brief President Carter on the new general studies program approved by academic affairs for humanities at UNK.

Whereas students once took 45 hours of general studies, including nine hours in humanities with nine hours of designated writing intensive courses to improve critical thinking, the general studies now is reduced to 30 hours with only three hours of humanities. All this to facilitate a system that demands that students graduate in four years.

Students now freely choose one course from 38 offered in humanities, among which are children’s literature, Nebraska in the world, cross-cultural communication.

Students can avoid reading American history, literature, poetry and primary works in philosophy or ethics taught by philosophers. Nevertheless, UNK continues to advertise it is one of the top public universities in the Midwest. A university?

Ancient wisdom: Every generation is born ignorant.

Before being sentenced to death for corrupting the youth, Socrates stated:

“My whole employment is to persuade the young and old against too much love for the body, for riches and all other precarious things of whatsoever nature they be, and against too little regard for the soul, which ought to be the object of their affections.”

What is the soul?

The soul houses the light of reason, grounded in conscience, necessary to discriminate between what is just and unjust, good and evil, true and false, virtue and vice. This light reveals universal principles — you should not return a harm with a harm — and the self-evident truths of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

How does this work?

Frederick Douglass was taught to read by his kind household mistress until the master forbade it, as it was unlawful and unsafe to teach slaves to read. Slaves were to know nothing but to obey the master.

At 12 years, Douglass got hold of the “Columbian Orator,” where he read the aforementioned words of Socrates, among other classics. Reading those words opened his eyes to his wretched condition. Douglass wrote that he “envied” the “stupidity” of his fellow slaves, which did not allow them to see beyond their condition as “soulless animals.”

It was too late! “The silver trumpet of freedom had aroused my soul to eternal wakefulness,” he wrote. “Freedom now appeared, to disappear no more forever.”

This is the purpose of a liberal education; Frederick Douglass was no longer a slave; he was more than a workhorse!

Every student in intro to philosophy is required to read Plato’s “Republic,” be confronted by Socrates’ questions and enter a dialectical discussion, which is how you learn to argue on your feet, support your claims, dismiss fallacies and fashions, question ideologies and seek the truth.

Is an education for freedom too much to expect for Nebraska’s youth?

There may not be a Naval Academy in Nebraska, but I have seen the seaman of Nebraska’s Navy come alive as they captain their souls through the fog of ignorance from places as small as Surprise, Nebraska.

The mind is a terrible thing to waste.

Tom Martin, Ph.D., is the O.K. Bouwsma professor of philosophy at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.