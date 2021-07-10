Midlands Voices: Empower the youth of North Omaha; they can bring about needed change

In truth, this divide didn’t just happen but was further exposed because of COVID-19, political and social unrest, and community disengagement. In North Omaha, the same leaders have been in power for more than 40 years. During these years, we have seen our community suffer and struggle. If asked, I would say this stems from the initial issue of a generation struggling to hold onto power in a community it no longer understands. In previous conversations, we heard excuses saying it’s the youth who are at fault for the community’s decline.

Our elders have failed to realize that this surging energy from young activists is because of the lack of progress we’ve experienced under their leadership. Young people are tired of seeing death and ever-growing poverty enabled by a system meant to protect them. A system that told a generation to aim for the stars and that anything was possible. Instead of harnessing that energy, our current Black leadership has continued to place their faith in a system that perpetuates harm and values relationships over morality and substantial change. History tells us change doesn’t come in the form of idle conversations but in activism and community and a deep desire for a new way of living.

We’re all idealists setting out to change the world, but it must begin with our community.

I write this to emphasize the truth about the generational divide and begin a coalescence of vision and clout that cedes power to our youth and their ability to create change.

Michael Lee is a North Omaha community activist and political consultant.