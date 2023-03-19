When Americans travel they frequently head to the airport. Americans travel by air for work, business, necessity, pleasure and a host of other reasons. In fact, U.S. airlines boarded some 747 million passengers in 2022 despite lingering COVID concerns, over 927 million in a more typical pre-pandemic 2019, and are set to surpass pre-COVID passenger numbers soon.

We are an aviation nation.

But President Joe Biden has vowed to “end fossil fuel.” He campaigned promising it, his policies reflect it, and upon taking office, he began to actively end fossil fuels by empowering federal agencies to take actions under the pretense of climate change as an “existential threat to human existence” and a “national emergency.”

In doing so, the intense rhetoric and politics accompanying today’s notion of “climate change” drowns out public discussion of the realities and consequences of effecting a far-reaching idea like ending fossil fuels. Instead, Americans need to understand how ending fossil fuels would actually change their lives. This is especially true if Americans want to continue flying.

Ending fossil fuels as national policy deliberately overlooks unavoidable facts about air travel. An electric airliner does not exist to transport a couple hundred people rapidly over long distances, nor does one powered by wind, solar, batteries, or any “renewable” method. No feasible, practical options for aircraft engines exist that can or will replace the jet engines powering today’s airliners anytime soon. Experts say it may be as long as 2040 — or later — before possible alternative power sources such as hydrogen or battery-electric engines are ready for widespread use. Even then, those technologies will likely be limited to smaller, shorter-range aircraft.

Jet engines on today’s 25,000-plus global commercial aircraft fleet burn jet fuel — still in relatively large quantities — and that fuel must be nearly all petroleum-based for years — maybe decades — to come for even the newest, most fuel efficient airliners. Jet fuel production will have to remain at, or exceed, quantities coming from today’s 10% of U.S. petroleum refinery output.

Given tacit recognition of enduring reliance on jet engines, aviation’s response to pressures emanating from politicians, regulators, and the green movement over airlines’ emissions is “sustainable aviation fuel” (SAF) — i.e., biofuels — made from plant materials (like Midwest corn for ethanol) or biomass, formed from renewable sources such as used cooking oil, municipal waste and wood residues. While cleaner burning, use of SAF is fraught with seemingly intractable challenges. SAF fuels are scarce, cost multiples more than petroleum-based jet fuel, do not possess the “energy density” of conventional jet fuel (thereby decreasing engine performance), and resources consumed in their agricultural production will negate potential benefits of lower emissions.

The enormity of the gulf between green demands for reduced fuel consumption and exhaust emissions over what is foreseeably possible is that SAF presently fills less than 0.1% (one-tenth of 1%) of today’s aviation fuel needs. To wit, one large oil company plans to produce two million tons of SAF by 2025, which is akin to a “drop in the bucket” compared to worldwide pre-pandemic jet fuel demand exceeding 330 million tons annually. Flying less is not the answer as global air traffic is forecast to grow by 3% annually from now until 2050.

Airlines already understand it is in their own best interest to minimize fuel consumption (and thus exhaust emissions). Quite simply, fuel’s bulk and weight is expensive to carry around. Airlines employ an exacting science of carrying and burning as little fuel as possible for every flight, from short “hops” to long global routes, while continually searching for further efficiencies — all without government involvement. Yet it is their business and livelihood — while in the nation’s best interest — to accommodate all the passengers who want and need to travel by air in the most efficient and economical ways possible.

Even during the pandemic the airline industry contributed just over 5% of annual gross domestic product (GDP), powering some $1 trillion in economic activity while employing over 784,000 personnel. The nation’s economy can ill afford this level of economic activity to be depressed, chaotic, or absent. Air travel is but one visible reminder of a key industry requiring robust fossil fuel supplies for years, if not decades, to come.

President Biden’s declared aim to “end fossil fuel” is an economic crash in the offing, and not just for air travel. For Americans to continue to enjoy air travel’s benefits, President Biden’s antagonism towards the vital role fossil fuels must continue to play in this nation’s future should be permanently grounded.