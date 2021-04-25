Midlands Voices: End party primaries and improve the quality of Nebraska politics

I’ve always lived in a world of political enthusiasm. My first campaign work was when I was 7, in the role of “Cute Kid at Registration Table” for a family friend running for office in Missouri. Voting was sacred, involvement mandatory, and politics central to our identity.

As an adult, the first time a voter told me her vote didn’t matter, my jaw dropped. My immediate “Wait, what?” betrayed my privileged assumption that politicians cared about me, my ideas and my vote.

“I liked the other guy,” she said, meaning someone who had lost in the primary to the person who was on pace to win the general election.

Surely you have a preference between this conservative Republican and this liberal Democrat, I asked. Your preference won’t win unless people vote for them. Right?

She was unmoved. “I had a candidate,” she said. “They already lost.”

This frustration is prevalent in many parts of the country, including most of Nebraska. A preferred candidate can receive the second-highest number of primary votes but, being in the same party as the winner, won’t advance. To millions of voters, the “real” election is in the primary. The general election featuring one candidate from each major party is often a blowout. So why care?