A funny thing happened several months ago at a

family-owned grocery store in Lincoln. The store is a must stop place to shop when buying fresh, cut to order beef. The customer service is exceptional and the quality always superb. Upon approaching the checkout lane, a younger staff member quickly realized I was of a certain age and informed the other cashiers of my senior discount status. To hear “give this one a senior discount” across several aisles prompted a surprised smile from this aging gerontologist.

Since then, there are other events which indicate that my cognitive age may not be in sync with my chronological age. From people offering to carry boxes/bags to students slowing their stride while I attempt to navigate three flights of stairs with an intermittent bum knee, the reality is others are acknowledging my aging more than I was until recently.

After years of studying the aging process as a younger adult, I can now appreciate and be touched by the generosity of others. Acknowledging their kindness is key to encouraging good behavior toward all the other aging people they will encounter in their day. A lesson worth sharing.

For skeptics and those who work in the world of aging, we can acknowledge there are some whose irritable response may not be so generous to older adults. However, to be honest, impatience is often a by-product of youth. Grandmothers who could not see to thread a needle (no kidding) to forgotten words and experiences, all certainly did not make sense to a younger brain. They do now.

There are others who take a more disappointing approach to aging adults, engaging in ageist behaviors which hurt us all. Failing to see the benefit of learning from the experiences of others is a loss, especially when things such as the power goes out, and “Google” is no longer easily accessed to learn how to do something like cooking. Aging adults are and will be in an ideal position to save the day with their knowledge and skills when the things we take for granted are no longer available.

For younger adults to appreciate the aging experience and to pursue a career in the field of gerontology, finding opportunities to connect generations is a pedagogical necessity. It worked for me — as time spent with quite different and unique grandparents lit a passion many moons ago. A life-changing decision indeed.

Since its inception in 1972, the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) Department of Gerontology on the Omaha and UNL campuses, along with online courses, requires students to engage with older adults through one-on-one interviews. From the young-old who have worked and mastered technology to the oldest-old who have rich stories of times of non-electrical dependency, their input provides a glimpse of what it means to age and survive.

Additionally, the department continues to require practicum/internship experiences for students working with a wide range of older adults, including the independent to those requiring extra help. Students gain real-world experience to prepare for life after university. An engagement which is a priority of UNO Chancellor Joanne Li and is a credit to her leadership and sense of commitment to our students and the community now and going forward.

For those not seeking a college education but wanting to interact individually or as a family with older adults, there are other ways to experience aging through the lens of another. A suitable place to start is the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging (ENOA). ENOA offers numerous volunteer opportunities that include transporting meals to homebound older adults to its SeniorHelp and Volunteer Connect programming, affording people of all ages a chance to give back.

Whether delivering meals or assisting with chores, spending time with older adults can be of benefit to them and to us as we find ways to think intentionally about our own aging. Doing so now will give us the luxury of imagining who and what we are meant to become as we prepare for the future. It may also prompt our children and grandchildren to see the rewards of working in the growing field of gerontology. A win-win for all.