Midlands Voices: Enormous harm from Biden's grossly mishandled Afghanistan withdrawal

As a veteran who served three decades in the Air Force, I knew that when we signed our names on the dotted lines to give our all in service to our country, we relinquished our time with our parents, spouses, children and friends. Some of us give the ultimate sacrifice and will never get to experience the life we fight so hard not only to protect, but to instill around the world — freedom.
Unfortunately, the very dream of freedom we fought so hard to protect in the United States and build in the Middle East has been shattered with the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. As I join the world in watching the horrifying scenes of people so desperate to flee the impending Taliban rule that they would rather fall to their deaths with the single hope that clinging to the wheels of a plane might grant them freedom, I think of those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan fighting for that very idea of freedom.
I think of the men and women who came back battered and bruised, missing limbs and suffering from PTSD. I think of their families who watch the news and wonder if their loved ones’ sacrifice was all for nothing.
We are witnessing one of the worst international crises that has hit our nation.
While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer would like to beat around the bush and pretend that the fall of Afghanistan was the fault of everyone except for Joe Biden, let me be clear: This colossal catastrophe is yet another self-induced crisis the Biden administration must own. While we see the very apparent disaster on our televisions, the president says he has no regrets and this is not a “failure.” I am angered by the denial of reality and lack of accountability.
Right now, the Taliban is going door to door looking for Afghan men who were willing to work alongside American soldiers, executing others in the streets, while using newly seized American weapons. According to reports, the Taliban has seized helicopters, Humvees, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles (MRAPs), drones and even “anti-aircraft guns, armored tanks, and artillery.”
The Taliban have broken open prisons, allowing an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 inmates to roam free, including members of al-Qaida. U.S. defense officials now realize that the terrorist organization’s takeover will give al-Qaida a safe haven and allow them to rebuild.
In no way should the Taliban look like it has the upper hand against the United States. Yet, it took days, a Taliban press conference, and the shame of the world before our commander-in-chief came out of vacation to address the American people. Leadership does not look like this.
Chaos has taken residence in Afghanistan because of an ill-thought-out withdrawal that has left thousands of Afghan civilians without refuge. We withdrew our airpower out of Afghanistan and our mechanics that kept the Afghan Air Force flying, leaving their soldiers on the ground without air support that they relied on. We pulled out of Bagram Air Force Base in the middle of the night without even notifying the Afghan hosts. Thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of Afghans who risked their lives for the freedom we fight so dearly for are stranded in a country now controlled by the Taliban.
While the Biden administration has no idea how many Americans are trapped in a country where they can’t provide transportation or guarantee their safety to the airport in Kabul, the State Department calls the massive crowds flocking to the airport in hopes of getting out of the country mere “congestion.”
We should be ashamed that Joe Biden and his administration have once again failed the American people. Not only have we let down our fellow Americans trapped abroad, but we also have failed our closest allies and Afghan patriots who stood shoulder to shoulder with our soldiers. While alienating our allies, we emboldened Iran, China and Russia, who smell weakness and ineptitude in the White House.
Joe Biden and his administration must do better: for our veterans, for our children, and for the world.
Don Bacon represents Nebraska’s 2nd District in the U.S. House. He is retired from the Air Force, where he was a brigadier general and commander of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base.