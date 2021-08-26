Midlands Voices: Enormous harm from Biden's grossly mishandled Afghanistan withdrawal

As a veteran who served three decades in the Air Force, I knew that when we signed our names on the dotted lines to give our all in service to our country, we relinquished our time with our parents, spouses, children and friends. Some of us give the ultimate sacrifice and will never get to experience the life we fight so hard not only to protect, but to instill around the world — freedom.

Unfortunately, the very dream of freedom we fought so hard to protect in the United States and build in the Middle East has been shattered with the Biden administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. As I join the world in watching the horrifying scenes of people so desperate to flee the impending Taliban rule that they would rather fall to their deaths with the single hope that clinging to the wheels of a plane might grant them freedom, I think of those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan fighting for that very idea of freedom.

I think of the men and women who came back battered and bruised, missing limbs and suffering from PTSD. I think of their families who watch the news and wonder if their loved ones’ sacrifice was all for nothing.

We are witnessing one of the worst international crises that has hit our nation.