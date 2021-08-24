Midlands Voices: Environmental Trust board must act responsibly in selecting new director

At their Aug. 18, 2021 meeting, the board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust accepted the resignation of its executive director effective in 80 days, or earlier if a successor is found. The executive director’s resignation was not a surprise; the board had driven him to it. Still, the board gave no clues concerning the hiring process for a replacement.

They left the most basic questions open:

Does the board have hiring criteria? Will they look for individuals with specific qualifications such as knowledge of grant awards and administration? Will the board conduct a national search in hopes of finding the best person for the job? Will they look for individuals with a commitment to the mission of the trust? Will they look for individuals who will give the board advice even when it is unpopular or contrary to the wishes of special interests? Will they choose a political appointee with an agenda?

Perhaps all of those concerns are left to the executive committee of the board. The executive committee has the authority to act as a search committee to develop a list of candidates for the consideration of the board in the case of a vacancy of the executive director. The members of the executive committee are Jeff Kanger, Jim Macy, Quentin Bowen, Josh Anderson, Mark Quandahl and Jim Douglas.