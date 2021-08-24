Midlands Voices: Environmental Trust board must act responsibly in selecting new director

At their Aug. 18, 2021 meeting, the board of the Nebraska Environmental Trust accepted the resignation of its executive director effective in 80 days, or earlier if a successor is found. The executive director’s resignation was not a surprise; the board had driven him to it. Still, the board gave no clues concerning the hiring process for a replacement.
They left the most basic questions open:
Does the board have hiring criteria? Will they look for individuals with specific qualifications such as knowledge of grant awards and administration? Will the board conduct a national search in hopes of finding the best person for the job? Will they look for individuals with a commitment to the mission of the trust? Will they look for individuals who will give the board advice even when it is unpopular or contrary to the wishes of special interests? Will they choose a political appointee with an agenda?
Perhaps all of those concerns are left to the executive committee of the board. The executive committee has the authority to act as a search committee to develop a list of candidates for the consideration of the board in the case of a vacancy of the executive director. The members of the executive committee are Jeff Kanger, Jim Macy, Quentin Bowen, Josh Anderson, Mark Quandahl and Jim Douglas.
The committee is not required to open its meetings to the public. Still, given the controversy surrounding the board past actions, in order for the board’s decision to have any credibility the committee must make public any meetings concerning the hiring of an executive director.
The next meeting of the board is scheduled for Nov. 4. That date is more than 80 days from Aug. 18. The executive director will be gone by that date. But the board did not establish a hiring process so the trust may not have an executive director for some time.
How can the work of the trust can go forward with that uncertainty? It is clear the board did not have confidence in the executive director, but how can the public have confidence in a board that is being sued for violations of the law to conduct a fair and open hiring process?
The board members should not forget that they are fiduciaries only responsible to the people of Nebraska.
Sandy Scofield, a Lincoln resident, is president of Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust.