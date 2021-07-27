Midlands Voices: Environmental Trust should include climate change as part of its focus

Unfortunately, falsehoods are being spread throughout the state about this new proposal, some calling it a “land grab,” or “federal takeover” of conservation efforts. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Among the core principles of this 30-by-30 plan is to “support locally led and locally designed conservation efforts.” That seems pretty clear to me. The idea is to combat three major problems identified in the proposal that threaten the lands, waters and wildlife of this country.:

1) The disappearance of nature. In the U.S. according to the federal report, “12,000 wildlife species need conservation assistance to avoid the threat of extinction. The disappearance of bees and other pollinators is reducing crop yields and threatens food security. There are 3 billion fewer birds in North America than there were 50 years ago.”

2) Climate change “is contributing to historic droughts and floods, more frequent and intense wildfires and natural disasters, and the spread of invasive species.”

3) Inequitable access to the outdoors. “In too many neighborhoods and communities across America, families are finding too few close-to-home opportunities to safely enjoy the outdoors.”