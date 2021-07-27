Midlands Voices: Environmental Trust should include climate change as part of tis focus

Dear board members of the Nebraska Environmental Trust:
Last fall you convened a series of public roundtable discussions to get input on your current funding categories, additional ideas for programs and other guidance and concerns. Many of the 134 participants noted that climate change is a critical problem impacting all five of the categories you are mandated by law to consider for funding: 1) habitat, 2) surface and groundwater, 3) waste management, 4) air quality, and 5) soil management.
Participants voiced support for the idea of requiring all grant applications to demonstrate some connection to climate change, even to provide incentives or bonus points for applications for projects that would help alleviate detrimental effects on the climate.
Some of the participants — members of the general public and representatives of conservation groups — suggested that “a new category devoted to this topic (climate change) might encourage more applications in this area. Additionally, a separate climate change category might be helpful since climate change can implicate several categories at once,” said the consultant report on the roundtable deliberations.
Now comes a proposal from the federal government entitled “30-by-30” being submitted to the National Climate Task Force recommending a 10-year, locally led campaign to conserve and restore the lands and waters upon which we all depend. This program fits perfectly into the mission of the Nebraska Environmental Trust to “conserve, enhance and restore the natural physical and biological environment of Nebraska.”
Unfortunately, falsehoods are being spread throughout the state about this new proposal, some calling it a “land grab,” or “federal takeover” of conservation efforts. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Among the core principles of this 30-by-30 plan is to “support locally led and locally designed conservation efforts.” That seems pretty clear to me. The idea is to combat three major problems identified in the proposal that threaten the lands, waters and wildlife of this country.:
1) The disappearance of nature. In the U.S. according to the federal report, “12,000 wildlife species need conservation assistance to avoid the threat of extinction. The disappearance of bees and other pollinators is reducing crop yields and threatens food security. There are 3 billion fewer birds in North America than there were 50 years ago.”
2) Climate change “is contributing to historic droughts and floods, more frequent and intense wildfires and natural disasters, and the spread of invasive species.”
3) Inequitable access to the outdoors. “In too many neighborhoods and communities across America, families are finding too few close-to-home opportunities to safely enjoy the outdoors.”
To address these problems, the federal government is issuing a “call to action to support locally led conservation and restoration efforts of all kinds and all over America, wherever communities wish to safeguard the lands and waters.”
This “call to action” can be addressed by you, the board members of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, when you consider grant applications that address these three core principles set out in the 30-by-30 plan. Let recent events and public opinion — especially about climate change — guide your decisions in your $25 million annual allocations.
Randy Moody, a Lincoln resident, is board secretary of the group Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust. He is a retired lobbyist and lawyer who was one of the main figures drafting the legislation creating the Nebraska Environmental Trust.