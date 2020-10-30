Midlands Voices: Environmental Trust should support conservation easements

In 1992, voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing a state lottery. The Legislature then created the Nebraska Environmental Trust, funding it with part of the proceeds from the lottery. The Trust was created to “conserve, enhance and restore the natural physical and biological environment in Nebraska including the air, land, ground water and surface water, flora and fauna, prairies and forests, wildlife and wildlife habitat, and natural areas of aesthetic or scenic values.”
A 14-person board carries out the mission of the Trust through grants made to organizations across the state. The board is composed of nine citizens, appointed by the governor, and five state agency heads. Four of the agency heads serve at the pleasure of the governor.
In June of this year the board, without explanation and despite strong public objection, rejected funding of $1,851,891 recommended by its grants committee for projects of Ducks Unlimited, City of Lincoln and the Nebraska Land Trust. The board then redirected $1,722,097 of those funds to a grant proposed by a for-profit company and a state agency for the purchase of ethanol mixing pumps for use at filling stations. The defunded grants ranked higher in the board’s rating process than the ethanol mixing pump grant.
Because the board did not discuss its decision, it is hard to understand. One explanation, supported by a comment made by a board member after the vote, is that it was actually a decision to deny funding for all grants supporting the acquisition of conservation easements. Conservation easements are used to retain or protect land in its natural, scenic or open condition, while assuring its availability for agricultural, horticultural, forest, recreational, wildlife habitat or open space use. Conservation easements are also used to protect air quality, water quality and other natural resources, or for other conservation purposes.
Conservation easements are useful to private landowners for a variety of reasons. Landowners can conserve their land with an easement assuring a conservation legacy that will outlive them while realizing part of its value without loss of its use. An owner may obtain income tax benefits if the conservation easement is donated. A decision to grant a conservation easement is voluntary and is the right of every landowner. It is their decision and not someone else’s.
The potential public benefits of conservation easements are significant: protecting ecosystems and scenic views cherished by Nebraskans; preserving historic and cultural sites; helping to maintain water quality and quantity; and preserving working farms and ranches from development. Land subject to the easement stays on the local property tax rolls, and the value of the easement may be taxable or generate in lieu of tax payments.
Because conservation easements can be used to conserve, enhance and restore the natural physical and biological environment in Nebraska, funding by the Nebraska Environmental Trust is consistent with its mission. Objectors, who seem to have the ear of the governor and the board, assert that the future use of land should never be permanently restricted. That may sound reasonable. But is that always wise or possible? Would Yellowstone Park exist if it wasn’t permanent? Are decisions to change farmland to a housing subdivision reversible? Are easements for roads temporary? And a conservation easement is subject to change if the holder of the easement and the owner of the land agree, or a court can modify or terminate the easement if circumstances change.
Use of conservation easements by landowners is a valid conservation tool and should be supported by the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust board will hold a special meeting Wednesday in the multipurpose room of the Lincoln Children’s Zoo beginning at 1 p.m. The purpose is to again vote on the 2020 grants. Members of the Nebraska Environmental Trust board are appointed by the governor, but they are accountable to the citizens of Nebraska. Let them hear from you.
Bob Wickersham, a Chadron resident, is a former state senator and chairman of the state Tax Equalization and Review Commission.
