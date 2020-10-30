Midlands Voices: Environmental Trust should support conservation easements

Conservation easements are useful to private landowners for a variety of reasons. Landowners can conserve their land with an easement assuring a conservation legacy that will outlive them while realizing part of its value without loss of its use. An owner may obtain income tax benefits if the conservation easement is donated. A decision to grant a conservation easement is voluntary and is the right of every landowner. It is their decision and not someone else’s.

The potential public benefits of conservation easements are significant: protecting ecosystems and scenic views cherished by Nebraskans; preserving historic and cultural sites; helping to maintain water quality and quantity; and preserving working farms and ranches from development. Land subject to the easement stays on the local property tax rolls, and the value of the easement may be taxable or generate in lieu of tax payments.