Midlands Voices: Even with challenges, Medicare Advantage is still the better option

I don’t dispute Donald R. Frey’s statistical analysis of Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage plans (World-Herald, Dec. 13), but there are a lot of financial issues completely omitted from his op-ed.

He is approaching things from the doctor (and billing) perspective and I respect that.

Our office must approach things from the Medicare beneficiary (client) point-of-view.

Dr. Frey compares original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage but omits the fact that original Medicare has very high inherent risks unless it is paired with a Medicare supplement plan. If one fails to purchase a supplement to work in tandem with original Medicare, the maximum a patient could pay for care is infinity. Twenty percent of a lot can still be a lot.

At least with Medicare Advantage plans (in Omaha), typically the maximum medical out-of-pocket is $3,600 to $4,500 for competitive established plans.

In the early 1980s, there was a competition for supremacy in the VCR battle. Beta vs. VHS. Slowly, VHS won the war and Beta machines started gathering dust in people’s basements.

Dr. Frey is pretty much already conceding Medicare Advantage has won the market share battle with original Medicare.

Paired with original Medicare:

Medicare supplements increase their premiums like clockwork every year

5% premium increases have now become 12-plus% annual increases

Underwriting for those wishing to change plans or companies has gotten far more stringent

They only want the healthiest of the healthy on their plan and still increase their premiums regularly

Popular plans — like comprehensive F plans — have been mothballed, increasing premiums further

If you are age 75 tp 90 and have been afflicted with health challenges, no other supplement company will likely accept you while your premiums annually skyrocket. Your only other alternative is a $0 premium Medicare Advantage plan, who gladly accepts all comers without health questions.

If you’re paying $300 to $500 a month for a Medicare supplement, and your budget is already stretched, what other alternative is there?

The advent of the Medicare Advantage plan is coinciding with a decline in the Medicare supplement industry. Berkshire Hathaway-owned Central States is exiting the Medicare supplement market on Dec. 31. Why? That would not be happening if oodles of money were still flowing in. We all read how Warren Buffett loves insurance premium “float”, but not anymore in this instance.

A responsible course of action is to show both scenarios to those who are enrolling into Medicare for the first time to ensure they have a solid understanding of both options pros and cons. Even with an even-handed presentation, each year fewer opt for the premium-laden supplement plan and choose the $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans with additional dental, vision, fitness benefits not found in original Medicare.

Does Medicare Advantage have challenges? No doubt. The unscrupulous operators behind TV advertising and non-stop unsolicited illegal outbound phone calls certainly gives it a negative image. But the bottom line is the marketplace has spoken and original Medicare plus a Medicare supplement is like your basement artifact, the Beta video system, like it or not.