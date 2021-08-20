Midlands Voices: Event today to highlight UNL ag innovation and federal support for research

Nebraska and agriculture are inextricably linked, something most Nebraskans know well and for many is a source of great pride.
Nebraska has the third-largest agricultural economy in the United States, and one in four jobs here is, in some way, tied to agriculture. While Nebraska, like many traditionally rural states, has seen its population shift toward urban areas over recent decades, many Nebraska city-dwellers still have personal ties to our agricultural heritage and the global food system.
But while Nebraskans are aware of our state’s agricultural tradition, fewer know of our state’s growing role in shaping agriculture’s future and addressing wickedly complex global concerns related to water and food insecurity.
Today, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, ranking member of the Agriculture Subcommittee for the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, is hosting Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania for a visit to Nebraska. This is especially noteworthy given that Rep. Thompson serves as the ranking member of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. Together, these two positions are key for crafting future U.S. agricultural policy. Rep. Fortenberry and Rep. Thompson today are taking part in a tele-town hall with agricultural producers, industry leaders and students, faculty and staff in UNL’s Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources.
They are visiting Nebraska for good reason. Since IANR was established nearly 50 years ago, Nebraska has become the place for beef research. For decades, our researchers have worked to improve cattle nutrition and health. We have worked directly with producers to improve resilient rangeland management practices. We are working to make beef production more environmentally and economically sustainable, and to make the final product more nutritious.
Additionally, UNL is the place for water management and irrigation research. The Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute was established a decade ago to address the global challenge of achieving food security through water. Just last week the Ukrainian minister of agriculture visited UNL to hear from our world-leading experts about variable rate irrigation and climate-smart water management.
And Nebraska is the place for research related to the relationship between the food we eat and the human microbiome. This enormously promising area of research is at the intersection of agriculture and human health. Ultimately, better understanding the human microbiome could lead to the development of new crop varieties and medicinal foods to alleviate autoimmune diseases, improve memory, reduce the risk of certain cancers and much more.
A year ago, Rep. Fortenberry visited UNL for a panel discussion with Sonny Perdue, then-Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, along with Gov. Pete Ricketts and UNL leaders including both myself and Chancellor Ronnie Green. During that discussion, Rep. Fortenberry called for the establishment of a concept he called the Farm of the Future, in which researchers and entrepreneurs will develop and producers can experiment with cutting-edge technologies that increase efficiency of agricultural practices, promote the resilience of our working agricultural landscapes and enhance profitability for farmers, ranchers and processors
Through his work on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, Rep. Fortenberry has identified funding for a USDA Agricultural Research Service facility, co-located with UNL on the Nebraska Innovation Campus and geared toward developing resilient and regenerative precision agricultural practices.
It makes all the sense in the world that such a center would be located here. Nebraska producers have always been innovative, forward-thinking and quick to try new management practices. Many work with Nebraska Extension’s On-Farm Research Network to experiment with emerging agricultural practices on their land. And, it was a group of producers who, nearly 50 years ago, spearheaded the creation of UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
I extend a heartfelt Nebraska welcome to Rep. Thompson. I am excited for him to experience Nebraska’s grit, curiosity and creativity. I’m grateful to Rep. Fortenberry for starting a national conversation about the need for federal investment in resilient agricultural precision practices and for continuing that conversation today. And above all, I’m grateful to our past and present farmers, ranchers and processors for the spirit of innovation that infuses every element of agriculture in Nebraska and will continue long into the future.
Mike Boehm is NU vice president for agriculture and natural resources and Harlan Vice Chancellor for UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.