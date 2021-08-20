Midlands Voices: Event today to highlight UNL ag innovation and federal support for research

Nebraska and agriculture are inextricably linked, something most Nebraskans know well and for many is a source of great pride.

Nebraska has the third-largest agricultural economy in the United States, and one in four jobs here is, in some way, tied to agriculture. While Nebraska, like many traditionally rural states, has seen its population shift toward urban areas over recent decades, many Nebraska city-dwellers still have personal ties to our agricultural heritage and the global food system.

But while Nebraskans are aware of our state’s agricultural tradition, fewer know of our state’s growing role in shaping agriculture’s future and addressing wickedly complex global concerns related to water and food insecurity.

Today, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, ranking member of the Agriculture Subcommittee for the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, is hosting Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania for a visit to Nebraska. This is especially noteworthy given that Rep. Thompson serves as the ranking member of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. Together, these two positions are key for crafting future U.S. agricultural policy. Rep. Fortenberry and Rep. Thompson today are taking part in a tele-town hall with agricultural producers, industry leaders and students, faculty and staff in UNL’s Institute for Agriculture and Natural Resources.