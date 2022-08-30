Midlands Voices: Excuse me, are you Canadian?

As I was standing in a grocery store checkout line recently, the customer in front of me suddenly asked the clerk, “Are you Canadian?” The clerk, seemed a bit taken aback by the unusual question, hesitated a minute and then replied, “no”, and added that she had never been to Canada.

“You look Canadian. You look Canadian,” the customer insisted twice, surprised that all Americans had not been to Canada, which in her estimation, was so near us geographically — just two states away from the Canadian-U.S. border.

I wondered what had prompted this unusual inquiry. I could perhaps understand the curiosity about the clerk’s nationality if the she had a Canadian accent, or started a conversation about, say, Justin Trudeau. I could also understand distinguishing Canadians from Americans at a foreign airport, by observing body language. But beyond that, why the curiosity?

Besides, Canadians generally look like Americans. When I was a small child, I thought of Canada as almost like another U.S. state, even though intellectually I knew better. I could not help but think of my friend who is simultaneously American and Canadian and looks like she could be either one.

I can sometimes guess where someone is from, but refrain from asking them that out of context. Etiquette rules would tell me — us — not to ask a stranger that question just out of the blue. That got me to thinking about how often others are not restrained by such norms and ask directly, “Where are you from?” They aren’t wondering if someone is from Lincoln or Des Moines.

I have been on the receiving end of many of these “Where are you from?” queries from strangers in public places myself. Most often I am asked either, “Where are you from?” or “Are you European?” or I am told, “I thought you are European” and “You don’t look like you are from here,” whatever “here” means. I am not sure how to take these questions. What am I supposed to look like? Where am I supposed to be from?

Also, I am asked these questions here where I live, not in some far-flung destination on the other side of the world, and not in a context of tracing one’s roots or genographic origins. I am just going about my business getting a check cashed or in a store or university. The first time I was asked this, I was caught off-guard, but have since become more used to it, and sometimes have a reply at the ready.

Usually I answer, “From here” or say “My ancestors came from Scandinavia.” I could give other answers about which town I was born in, the town I spent most of my childhood in, the country my grandparents immigrated from, and so on.

Or I could just not answer at all.