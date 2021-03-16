Midlands Voices: Experience in Colorado shows marijuana's harm to young people

Marijuana was the most common substance present in recent data on Colorado adolescent suicides for ages 10–19. In 2016 in Colorado where toxicology data was available, marijuana was present in 31% of adolescent suicides compared to 10% for alcohol. This trend has been increasing since legalizing marijuana and is of serious concern because suicide is currently the leading cause of death of adolescents in Colorado.

Kids disproportionately bear the negative impacts of marijuana legalization. Actual physical changes in the grey matter of young marijuana users has been documented. Frequent marijuana use is associated with cognitive and learning impairment, as well as poor academic performance. Increased marijuana use is associated with greater risk of depression and suicidal thoughts. And while pot advocates love to mock the “Reefer Madness” of the ’70s, the evidence is clear that use of high-THC marijuana, especially at a young age, is linked with the development of psychosis.

Although no state allows the sale of marijuana to anyone under 21, the increased commercial availability of high-potency marijuana and THC products readily find their way into the hands of kids. In the Monitoring the Future Survey, almost one in 15 eighth graders used marijuana or THC in the last month, while almost one in 15 high school seniors use one of those daily.