Medical decision-making should be left to those who are best equipped to make informed, medically appropriate decisions: patients along with their physicians.

Fortunately, with the defeat of LB 626, this will remain the reality for pregnant patients in Nebraska. The bill would have banned abortion at six weeks of pregnancy, about two weeks after a missed period.

As a physician who specializes in high-risk pregnancies, I have frequently fielded questions about this bill from my patients. They worried about what this legislation could mean if they would need emergency care. They feared having to experience situations that have taken place in states that have enacted strict bans: being forced to carry a pregnancy knowing the baby would die, or being denied access to essential care even when their own health is at risk. They worried they would be deprived of choices that would impact their lives and the lives of their families.

I did my best to reassure my patients, but I also had to acknowledge their fears. I knew LB 626 would harm patients.

Maternal morbidity and mortality rates across the United States are already shockingly high. Strict abortion bans make them worse. Take the example of Texas, which passed a similar six-week ban in 2021. After the law was passed, the maternal morbidity rate nearly doubled in patients with a condition called preterm premature rupture of membranes. Those patients experienced a significant increase in hemorrhage, ICU admission and need for surgery, including hysterectomy. This is only one of many cautionary tales coming from states with bans.

What’s worse, the harm does not fall equally. Black Americans are 3 to 4 times more likely to die than their White counterparts. This is due to a variety of factors including implicit bias, systemic racism and unequal access to care. Denying access to safe and legal abortions would have only exacerbated this disparity.

I have no doubt Nebraska would have seen these results with LB 626. Under this legislation, Nebraskans in need of abortion care would have two choices: being forced to travel long distances for essential care or to carry a pregnancy against their will. Some Nebraskans might have even sought out illegal methods of ending their pregnancy.

Enough state senators recognized the harm of this bill and rejected it. For this, I am grateful. I have already heard from patients who are feeling a similar sense of relief. The senators who voted to uphold patient autonomy and the doctor-patient relationship showed courage in that moment. They took the time to understand the ban’s impact, consulted with experts, considered what their constituents wanted, and then refused to advance this ban. They stood up for justice and they showed integrity.

Realistically, I know that this will not be the last attempt to push access to abortion care out of reach. However, I hope each year we will continue to see more senators voting to protect abortion access in Nebraska. Abortion is already restricted in Nebraska and we do not need further limitations.

To protect Nebraskans’ health, we need to ensure that our hospitals and doctors’ offices continue to be for doctors and patients, not politics. As I told senators when I testified against this bill, the people that I see every day have disorders ranging from serious maternal conditions to lethal fetal anomalies to life-threatening pregnancy complications. The conversations and the decisions that patients face in my office every day have one thing in common: they are private health care matters that should be kept between the patient and the physician.

The senators who defended Nebraskans’ privacy, autonomy and access to health care deserve our gratitude. Thank you for ensuring that physicians can continue to care for patients in the best way we know how without interference from the government. Thank you for protecting Nebraskans’ health.