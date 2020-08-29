Midlands Voices: Fair play is vital for our society

That black lives matter is self- evident. But is the common presumption that Mr. George Floyd’s death reflects racism in American policing true?
The Washington Post database of fatal police shootings in the U.S. shows 1,003 people were shot by police in 2019. Of those, 405 victims were white, 250 black and 348 Hispanic, other or unknown. Eighty percent of the victims were armed. In three-fourths of the shootings, officers were under attack. African Americans were killed at a rate higher than their percentage of the population but committed crimes at a higher rate. African-Americans were not killed more frequently in situations where police shootings occurred.
Disproportionate, dispiriting “Driving while Black” police encounters with African Americans occur and burden African Americans. African Americans are the main beneficiaries of proactive policing, as they are the most likely crime victims. This matter warrants empathy. The trade-offs must be vetted by informed, vigilant communities. Our police may be rationally profiling as exemplified by Jesse Jackson: “There is nothing more painful to me at this stage in my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps … turn around, see somebody white, and feel relieved.”
Has the conduct of the rioters been condemned sufficiently? The people retain the right to revolt when they have no legitimate means to redress their grievances. In our republic we can exercise our First Amendment rights and vote. Nonviolent civil disobedience is another path to dissent. If armed revolution is warranted, patriots should target objectives other than bars and appliance stores.
Should we commit to the current mantra of diversity, equity and inclusion, or revisit the creed that steadfast commitment to equal opportunity in a meritocratic society is equity instantiated?
Is ethnic diversity a first thing or second thing? Consider two newsrooms. The first employs only African Americans. The reporters hold widely disparate convictions. They epitomize professionalism. They pose tough questions to all. In their stories, the chips fall where they may, without fear or favor. Then picture a newsroom that “looks like America” but where the staff members all hold conservative convictions and slant their coverage. Which is preferable? Debate how plausible the first scenario is on planet Earth. But it seems utterly perverse to privilege ethnic diversity over excellent journalism.
In a meritocratic society, are unequal outcomes among ethnic groups prima facie evidence of inequity and “systemic racism”? Are disparities inevitable in an open society? Should we rebalance the NBA (or the UNO Black Studies faculty, which is 87.5% African American)? Would it be just for Malia Obama to achieve admission to Harvard on the basis of skin color over a Caucasian coal miner’s daughter with far superior SAT scores? “The worst form of inequality is to make unequal things equal.” (Aristotle)
Is “inclusive excellence” an oxymoron-weasel words used by beleaguered college administrators and human resource directors who can’t acknowledge difficult trade-offs needed, given scarce educational or corporate resources? I hoped to be the man for Harvard Medical School, but they felt my inclusion would compromise their excellence. That’s life in the big city.
How can we best approximate equal opportunity for all citizens? When I saw Dr. Martin Luther King,Jr. speak, this thought stuck: “It’s all right to tell a man to lift himself by his own bootstraps, but it is cruel jest to say to a bootless man that he ought to lift himself by his own bootstraps.”
Truer words were never spoken.
But Dr. King acknowledged: “Do you know Negroes are 10% of the population of St. Louis and are responsible for 58% of its crime? We’ve got to face that … and do something about our moral standards.”
It is discouraging the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture published a graphic suggesting “rational linear thinking,” the “nuclear family” and emphasis on “hard work” are specific to “white culture.”
The threats to the remarkable open society bequeathed to us by our Founding Fathers seem grave. The critic Robert Warshaw concluded the culture we inherited from the Popular Front movement of the 1930s is a spreading rot of liberal middlebrow kitsch, prevented by will and by habit from knowing it is lying. The decay in our journalistic, educational and corporate establishments seems far advanced. Our president’s apparent character disorder leaves him ill-equipped to respond.
The native good sense and commitment to fair play of many everyday Americans may yet save the day. A recent Pew Poll showed that 74% of Americans prefer judging job applicants solely by qualifications, “even if it results in less diversity” — including a majority in every single racial group. God bless them!
George K. Bascom, M.D., lives in Kearney.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!