Midlands Voices: Fairness demands full consideration of all redistricting options

In failing to acknowledge the history of redistricting in Sarpy County, The World-Herald has glossed over how our citizens have been disenfranchised over the last two decades. The absolutist interpretation of only a single clause in the state constitution has resulted in the creation of two different and unequal standards when applied to the citizens of one county versus the citizens of another. It says to the folks of one county that you can never be touched while telling the citizens of another county that they must accept their place as the sacrificial lamb. Furthermore, setting up the redistricting process with such a rigid starting point in which only certain counties are to be respected puts adjacent counties in the position of being mangled in multiple ways. The outcome of handcuffing this process with such inflexibility could easily result in a lack of contiguity for the rest of a district and it leaves yet another door open for gerrymandering.