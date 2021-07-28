Midlands Voices: Family caregivers are under enormous strain, deserve this help

Every year, more than 240,000 Nebraskans provide 199 million hours of unpaid care to their loved ones, valued at a staggering $2.9 billion. These caregivers are overwhelmed, exhausted and breaking under financial pressure, and they are calling on Congress and the president to take action.
We’ve heard from thousands of family caregivers about the challenges they face. Duane from here in Nebraska wrote to AARP about caring for his wife. He said, “My wife has MS and I have cared for her for the last 11 years. She needs someone with her 24/7. We have had some outside support, but we can’t afford more than four hours a week.”
Duane’s story is unfortunately not unusual. Family caregivers do everything from helping prepare meals and paying bills to assisting with medication and general activities of daily living — most often so that their parents, spouses and other loved ones can continue to live independently in their homes and communities. And 61% of these caregivers do all of this while holding down a job.
At AARP, we have tracked how much caregivers spend out of their own pockets to help care for their loved ones. Our newest report found that, on average, family members spend $7,242 a year on caregiving expenses — that’s 26% of their household income. Housing expenses like rent or mortgage payments, home modifications and changes made up more than half of caregivers’ spending, followed by medical expenses at 17%.
In addition to spending their own money, many caregivers are experiencing other financial setbacks. Nearly half of family caregivers (47%) experienced at least one financial setback such as having to cut back on personal spending, dip into their personal savings or reduce how much they save for their retirement. These can have negative ripple effects for years.
What can be done to help? Congress is currently considering a bipartisan bill called the Credit for Caring Act, which would create a tax credit of up to $5,000 for eligible workers who are caring for a family member. This legislation would help offset the cost of some caregiving expenses such as a home care aide, adult day services, home modifications, assistive technology, respite care, transportation or other supports that help them and their loved ones. AARP has endorsed the Credit for Caring Act, along with 110 other organizations, and is urging the members of the Nebraska congressional delegation to support the bill and fight for its passage this year.
In addition to Credit for Caring, AARP is calling on Congress to invest in home and community services, so that older Americans are able to choose how they live as they age. AARP has led the effort to expand access to home- and community-based care in states across the country, including Nebraska, but more investment is needed to make services available for everyone. We also need to support and expand the direct care workforce, and enact paid leave policies that give caregivers the workplace flexibility they need to care for their families
We are fighting for change on behalf of the 240,000 caregivers in our state and for all of the 48 million caregivers across the country. These hardworking Americans are holding up a fractured and outdated long-term care system, and their backs are breaking as they pay the bills and shoulder immense emotional responsibility of their roles. Congress and the president must act to support family caregivers and build a sustainable long-term care system that works for every American family.
Jina Ragland is associate state director for advocacy with AARP Nebraska.