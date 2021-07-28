Midlands Voices: Family caregivers are under enormous strain, deserve this help

In addition to spending their own money, many caregivers are experiencing other financial setbacks. Nearly half of family caregivers (47%) experienced at least one financial setback such as having to cut back on personal spending, dip into their personal savings or reduce how much they save for their retirement. These can have negative ripple effects for years.

What can be done to help? Congress is currently considering a bipartisan bill called the Credit for Caring Act, which would create a tax credit of up to $5,000 for eligible workers who are caring for a family member. This legislation would help offset the cost of some caregiving expenses such as a home care aide, adult day services, home modifications, assistive technology, respite care, transportation or other supports that help them and their loved ones. AARP has endorsed the Credit for Caring Act, along with 110 other organizations, and is urging the members of the Nebraska congressional delegation to support the bill and fight for its passage this year.