Midlands Voices: Family stability is a key focus of Nebraska child welfare

While Alternative Response is a great tool in our arsenal, its effectiveness is built through our amazing workforce. Our staff are on the front lines every day refining and implementing strategies such as Alternative Response, Safety Organized Practice, and others. Their dedication to refining best practices to benefit children and families is building a better Nebraska.

We are looking for more dedicated people to join our team. We need more dedicated individuals ready to support children and families as they meet life’s obstacles and barriers. I promise, those seeking a career in this industry will find a challenging yet fulfilling career with many great team members and families.

If you join our team, you will be joining a team working for a transformation in child welfare. This transformation in Nebraska is self-evident, and we can see it in the metrics that continue to rank Nebraska as a great place for children. Metrics, like the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Book, show us that Nebraska continues to make progress in improving the quality of life for children in Nebraska. As this year we were ranked No. 7 in the nation for child well-being. This ranking is up from No. 9 last year and No. 12 the year before.

So for this Child Welfare Workforce Development Month, make sure to show your appreciation for the staff that commits so much to our great state, and if you are considering entering this field, please take a look at our job page at StateJobs.Nebraska.Gov.

Stephanie Beasley is the director of the Division of Children and Family Services in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.