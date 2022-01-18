Midlands Voices: Fears about carrying guns without permits are unfounded

The most significant change from constitutional carry is how quickly people can carry a gun if needed. Right now, it takes about a month and a half for Nebraska to issue a concealed handgun permit after someone has met the requirements. If a woman is being stalked or threatened, the harm from that threat may have already occurred well before a month and a half is up. To make matters worse, during the coronavirus outbreak the State Patrol regularly took much longer to issue permits.

Under constitutional carry, that woman won’t have to wait for a license.

And constitutional carry will save Nebraskans the cost of obtaining a license, with permit fees and other costs totally usually topping $170. These costs matter; just compare the numbers in Illinois and Indiana, which are neighbors. In Illinois, the total cost of getting a five-year permit is $450; there is no license fee in Indiana. While only 4% of Illinoisans have a concealed handgun permit, 22% of adults in Indiana already have one, the second-highest number of permits per capita.