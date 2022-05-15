Midlands Voices: Federal law needed to protect LGBTQ Americans from discrimination

Most elected officials say the right thing these days about wanting to end the HIV epidemic in the United States. But if our legislators really want to beat this disease, they need to ensure that LGBTQ Americans are provided with equal rights, better access to care and more secure housing. Federal nondiscrimination legislation will help us get there.

The lack of understanding around HIV paired with the fact that our country does not have an explicit federal law prohibiting anti-LGBTQ discrimination make it challenging for those of us with the virus to live our lives freely. More than 1-in-3 LGBTQ Americans report facing discrimination in our everyday lives, and for people living with HIV, the chance of experiencing discrimination is, unfortunately, even more likely.

I’ve experienced both employment and medical discrimination in just the last few years. At my past place of work, a finance call center, I told my boss I was planning to do a media interview about HIV. There were no Black gay men in my area speaking out on this issue and it was important to me to be a voice for change. I wasn’t “out” at my job, but I felt folks knew I was gay. I wasn’t open about living with HIV, but I trusted that I was safe at work. I did the interview, which aired on a Sunday at 10 pm. I walked into the office on Monday morning to find that an employee had printed the article and highlighted my name and the word “HIV.” They were reprimanded, but the workplace wasn’t the same after that.

My experience of medical discrimination during my HIV diagnosis made me want to fight for compassionate and competent health care for all people. In January 2010, I noticed a strange outbreak on my skin. I assumed it was just cosmetic, but I went to the dermatologist to be on the safe side. The doctor was cold and uninviting. He didn’t ask any medical or personal questions — just did a quick exam and asked if I had ever been tested for HIV.

I left that appointment feeling like assumptions were made about me that affected my care. I’m Black, and the doctor made it clear that he assumed I was gay. His attitude was judgmental and dismissive, and I dreaded coming back to get my test results.

A week later, I brought a friend with me for support when I returned for my follow-up appointment. The same doctor was there, with the same dehumanizing tone. He didn’t even come into the exam room to give me my results. He just stood in the doorway, with the door wide open, in front of the nurses’ station, and told me I was HIV positive.

Then he said, “We’ll get you on your way.” He offered zero information about what living with HIV would be like. He gave me no resources, no pamphlets, no plan, no referral, no “Here’s how we can help.” Nothing. No level of comfort was provided. He didn’t even stay in the room for any follow up questions.

I wanted a second opinion. I knew the Nebraska AIDS Project’s free clinic offered walk-in testing, so I steeled myself for another uncomfortable doctor’s appointment and went to their office. Right away, I could see the experience was going to be different. The receptionist was friendly. The staff made eye contact. I was treated in a private room. The person who handled the testing asked to hear my story, and when they saw I was scared, they comforted me. When my second HIV test came back positive, they referred me to an infectious disease specialist who put me at ease, educated me, created a plan and showed me support.

I’m glad I sought a second opinion even though I got the same result the second time around, because I deserve compassionate, quality medical care. So does every Nebraskan. The Nebraska AIDS Project was there for me, advocating for my health. Ultimately, a doctor I paid to see was less knowledgeable than the staff at a free clinic. Here in Nebraska, we suffer from a deep lack of education about HIV and about trans and queer people. Even medical providers know less than they should about HIV.

My experience set me on a path of advocacy I still walk today. I now work at the Nebraska AIDS Project, so I can be that advocate for others trying to navigate a system that isn’t always educated or kind. No one should be discriminated against because of who they are, who they love or their health status.

Although 21 states and more than 300 cities have passed LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections, 50% of LGBTQ people live in states that lack comprehensive statewide laws. This patchwork of protections is unsustainable and leaves too many people behind.

A federal nondiscrimination law would help all LGBTQ Americans — regardless of their HIV status — to thrive, when seeking employment, finding a place to live, or getting the medical care they need.

Tommy Young-Dennis is an award-winning HIV advocate and educator who currently resides in Omaha. After his own diagnosis, he dedicated his life to advocating for other PLWHIV.