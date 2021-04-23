Midlands Voices: Federal proposal would undermine Nebraska's cap on predatory loans

This would enable banks to charge Nebraskans high interest rates — putting our neighbors who might need a loan to get through hard times at risk of being thrown into a deep cycle of debt.

Because we don’t think Nebraskans should have to pay high interest rates, we were both involved in the successful 2020 ballot initiative to cap rates on payday loans, a form of predatory lending, at 36%. Last November, nearly 83% of Nebraska voters — from all political persuasions — approved Measure 428. But the current rule proposed by the OCC would trample over the will of Nebraskans. In fact, the rule also violates federal law and a warning from Congress in 2010 that interest-rate preemption of state law is limited to banks. It also violates decades of precedent that bank charters should not be rented out.

Other states have seen the importance of preventing this type of rule, too. In North Carolina, for example, “rent-a-bank” schemes allowed payday lenders to charge annual interest rates of more than 443%. North Carolina enforced a new interest rate cap to stop this, which has saved the residents of North Carolina $457 million each year.

But the OCC’s proposed rule would threaten the ability of states, including North Carolina and Nebraska, to enforce their rate caps.