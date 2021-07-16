Midlands Voices: Feds are shortchanging infrastructure funding for our region

As Nebraska and the greater Midwest continues to recover and rebuild from the historic 1,000-year flood of 2019, agencies such as the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District are consistently searching for local, state and federal funding partners to construct vital public safety flood mitigation projects that protect life, property, infrastructure and our economy.
Recently the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) launched a promising endeavor called the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program to fund proactive mitigation and resilience projects to reduce risks before a disaster occurs. Our state and region in 2019 experienced one of the most devastating floods in our history, and previous research demonstrated that FEMA’s disaster recovery aid isn’t reaching those who need it most.
Yet, almost all (94%) of FEMA BRIC funding now will likely go to East Coast states (an estimated $272.9 million) and Pacific Coast states ($198.5 million). Midwestern states are slated to receive only $22.4 million, followed by $4.9 million for Mountain West states, and $3.2 million for Gulf states.
Frankly, this is extremely discouraging to us throughout Middle America who want to build sustainable and resilient infrastructure. These federal dollars can make a huge impact on the success of vital locally constructed projects that have a significant impact on the safety, well-being and the future of our citizens.
Therefore, to garner additional federal support the Papio NRD has formed a formidable National Coalition (Operation Storm Shield) of over 20 local, state and national organizations from across the country to advocate for fair and increased funding of not only infrastructure but balanced and flexible regulations as well.
In addition, the coalition has already received and is seeking additional support from governors, members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. It is difficult to get the needed resources when you are the lone wolf crying out in the middle of the country, even after a disaster like the 2019 flood. However, our goal is to speak with a unified voice from across many different states like Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Utah, Iowa, Missouri and South Dakota, and to make an impact.
The coalition understands that any effort cannot solely rely on the federal government; as we all know the federal government has racked up over $30 trillion in national debt. Consequently, federal funds must be leveraged with other public and private monies to increase the total amount of project financing available. Therefore, the coalition is advocating for financing strategies that already exist in public law such as the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund at the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Corps Water Infrastructure Financing Program at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
These programs allow the federal government to grant ultra-low interest revolving loans to local and state authorities to construct and improve a multitude of public infrastructure projects. Since these funds are considered loans, they must be paid back over an extended term. As the loans and interest are paid back, those funds can be leveraged to invest in additional public infrastructure projects or returned to the treasury, which will reduce federal spending and will have a positive impact on the national debt.
As a group, we do not seek handouts. All we ask is that federal agencies partner with entities like our own to fund vital community infrastructure projects. With a reliable federal partner willing to assist every community throughout the nation, our infrastructure needs can be addressed in a responsible manner.