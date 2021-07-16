Midlands Voices: Feds are shortchanging infrastructure funding for our region

Therefore, to garner additional federal support the Papio NRD has formed a formidable National Coalition (Operation Storm Shield) of over 20 local, state and national organizations from across the country to advocate for fair and increased funding of not only infrastructure but balanced and flexible regulations as well.

In addition, the coalition has already received and is seeking additional support from governors, members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. It is difficult to get the needed resources when you are the lone wolf crying out in the middle of the country, even after a disaster like the 2019 flood. However, our goal is to speak with a unified voice from across many different states like Nebraska, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Utah, Iowa, Missouri and South Dakota, and to make an impact.