Anyone who menstruates knows how much of a nuisance a monthly cycle can be. And one of the worst parts is, it’s not always only monthly.
Although abnormal, many people get their period multiple times a month, which results in a lot of products and a lot of expenses that cannot be avoided. One thing could change all of this, drastically. Feminine hygiene products should be completely free and accessible to anyone who menstruates, no exceptions.
One of the most unfortunate things is that oftentimes, feminine hygiene products are taxed as a “luxury item.” When was the last time you heard someone say, “Wow, it is such a luxury to have my period!” I sure haven’t ever heard anyone say anything along those lines.
Period products are already expensive enough, then they are taxed even more on top of what they already were. According to the Joint Economic Committee for the United States Congress, the “Pink Tax” applies to products across a range of categories, including clothing, toys and most importantly, personal care products. In turn, this causes an influx in price for many things marketed toward women and girls.
According to U.S. News, “the average person who menstruates has about 450 periods in their lifetime; with an average of $20 spent on menstrual products per cycle, the cost builds over time to an estimated $9,000 over a lifetime.” Making these products more expensive just because they are “marketed” towards women is not helping anyone. Anyone who experiences a menstrual cycle should feel supported. Instead, it feels as if we are being taken advantage of for something we cannot control. There has to be something that can be done to support those of us that menstruate.
The United States needs to take some notes from other countries. According to the Equality Impact Assessment Results of the Scottish Government, everyone in Scotland who menstruates can have reasonably convenient access to period products, free of charge, as and when they are required. Many other countries and even some states in the United States have begun to make menstrual products free for those in primary and secondary schools. The 16 states in the United States with free menstrual product requirements are as follows: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Hawaii, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. Then again, these products are only freely available to those in school.
Alliance For Period Supplies also gives us a few more daunting points. In 2021, approximately 1 in 4 students who menstruate, experienced period poverty. It goes without saying that it is likely plenty of school would be missed if you did not have readily available access to products. Which brings me to my biggest question for the United States: Are those of us who menstruate just supposed to stop menstruating as soon as we leave campus, graduate or move away? It is absolutely wonderful that there are laws requiring these products to be free and readily available while in school, but doesn’t it feel as if those laws should be stretched a bit wider to cover more ground and add more security? More financial security?
To conclude, it seems evident that many people would highly benefit from free accessibility to menstrual products. All the United States government has to do is some light reading to know how much of a disservice it is to have to pay as much as we are for menstrual products.
What can you do to help fix this bloody issue?
