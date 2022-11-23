Midlands Voices: Finding gratitude and hope at Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, despite political divisions, economic pressures, health disparities, and wars and threats of wars, if we open our hearts to what can be, we find a great deal for which to be grateful. The future is abundantly filled with hope, and I witness that every day in my role as president of Creighton University.

The energy and the promise that our students exhibit, and the assurance that the faculty members who mentor them impart in classrooms, clinics, laboratories, and settings far from campus, balance and even outweigh the negativity I could feel if I merely looked at the problems all around us.

The partnerships that have developed in every community with which Creighton interacts also bring ample hope that obstacles can be overcome if we work together. None of us stand alone. We are members of communities and, as such, we are better, and stronger, together.

Creighton is immensely grateful to our community partners here in Omaha, in the state of Nebraska, and frankly throughout the world. For example, we recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of a significant partnership we have in the Dominican Republic with the Institute for Latin American Concern (ILAC).

Five decades ago, ILAC began its Catholic, Ignatian-inspired mission to provide health services and pastoral care to Dominicans, and to enlist international partners in its vital work. Creighton is humbled to have been an early partner with ILAC, or Centro de Educación para la Salud Integral, in Spanish, located about five miles outside Santiago.

Our partnership grew substantially over the years. Thousands of Creighton students, including undergraduates in arts and sciences, nursing, and business, as well as graduate and professional students in dentistry, occupational therapy, physical therapy, pharmacy, medicine, and law, have experienced service, immersion, education, training, and most of all — transformation — in the Dominican Republic through our strong relationship with ILAC.

Each of those students, and each of the faculty, staff, friends, and volunteers who accompanied and guided them, have been profoundly affected — and many have had life-changing experiences.

At the root of these transformational experiences is the partnership, respect, friendship, and love the Creighton community feels for the people of the Dominican Republic.

Allow me to explain. The Jesuit tradition calls for more than service to others. We are called by God to authentically accompany people in finding solutions in ways that meet the needs of their communities. Our students and their mentors know that they are not swooping in and providing quick solutions. They are joining people on a journey, and together a way forward, a brighter future, will be realized.

A hallmark of Creighton’s efforts has been interdisciplinary health care, wellness, and preventive medicine programs in Dominican communities, or campos. These efforts could not be successful, however, without the network of Dominican “health promoters,” or cooperadores, who assist us in each campo. The cooperadores personally know their friends and neighbors’ health concerns, and together we find solutions that bring healing and well-being.

Partnerships take many forms. This year we launched the Arrupe Global Scholars and Partnerships program, a five-year dual-degree program for medical students interested in global health and health equity, and the inaugural cohort began its orientation in the Dominican Republic. A relationship with a foundation that wishes to remain anonymous led to the establishment of the program with a transformational $25 million gift.

Named for the Rev. Pedro Arrupe, SJ, founder of the Jesuit Refugee Service, the program seeks to improve the health and well-being of the international poor and educate future servant-leader physicians. The gift will support 10 cohorts of 12 students from our medical schools in both Omaha and Phoenix over 10 years. These students will earn a medical degree and a master’s in public health while working alongside international health care workers and Creighton faculty on multiyear projects aimed at addressing significant health challenges in locations around the world.

The program also pairs Creighton faculty with in-country health care workers to address local clinical education needs and design development programs to enhance the knowledge and skills of local providers through further training at our Omaha and Phoenix campuses.

These are just two examples of how the determination of our students, faculty, and community and philanthropic partners inspire me, feed my faith, and give me hope. Another is a recent trip two faculty members, and another retired faculty member, made this summer to Poland to work with Ukrainian refugee children.

They conducted a “Philosophy for Children Workshop on Hope” at a school in Warsaw for Ukrainian children. Creighton philosophy students helped prepare the lessons and materials used over the course of the 10-day workshop. The faculty members came back deeply touched by the refugee children’s strength, hope, and pain, and new relationships and friendships were forged.

So, you see, each day I find reasons and inspirations for gratitude and hope despite the crises and problems in our world. And each of us can find gratitude and hope — and thereby discover peace and joy — if we but look beyond ourselves and reach out in partnership and fellowship to others.