Midlands Voices: Fixing prison crisis requires a new approach to criminal justice

The writing is on the walls of Nebraska’s prisons: Our state’s criminal justice system is in crisis. As prison populations are declining in nearly every other state and the nation as a whole, Nebraska’s is climbing, packing more people into an already overcrowded, understaffed and aging system ill-equipped to rehabilitate them.
The number of people in Nebraska’s prisons has spiked 21% in the last decade and our state is one of only four in the nation whose incarceration rate has increased over that time. This unchecked growth has exacerbated already-unsustainable overcrowding and dangerous understaffing. Four of Nebraska’s prisons, which together house the majority of the entire system’s population, are under a staffing emergency due to rampant vacancies and high turnover.
Some have suggested building more prisons to relieve overcrowding and replace aging and outdated facilities. But how could we hope to staff a new, larger state penitentiary when we can’t find enough qualified staff to work in the prisons we already have? We can’t just build our way out of this crisis.
Instead, it will take a new approach to criminal justice using strategies that can actually reduce recidivism, protect public safety and rein in prison growth.
Research and experience both show that more incarceration doesn’t mean greater public safety. As the number of people behind bars has ballooned over the past decade, crime has remained relatively flat. Meanwhile, the amount of time people spend incarcerated has increased significantly, including for lower-level, nonviolent offenses. And recidivism in Nebraska is on the rise, cycling people in and out of incarceration without adequately providing them with the tools, resources and supports to break that cycle and remain in the community where they can work, support families and help grow our economy.
The fact is that about 95% of people in prison will one day return to the community. Too often, we focus on prison as a means of locking away people who’ve been convicted of a crime without discussing how to best prepare them to move forward with their lives after they leave incarceration. Bolstering our reentry planning and services is critical to reducing our stubbornly high recidivism rates and making Nebraska communities safer for all of us.
Similarly, as the prison population has grown, access to mechanisms designed to transition people from incarceration to the community has shrunk. Expanding access to parole eligibility does not mean someone will be released — that decision is up to the parole board. But it does offer an incentive for incarcerated individuals to complete programming and treatment, and — if they’re approved — provides a longer period of supervision and accountability in the community that can strengthen reentry support while someone gets back on their feet.
These ideas aren’t revolutionary. They mirror smart-on-crime efforts embraced by states from South Carolina to Louisiana to South Dakota.
Many of these strategies — expanded parole eligibility, improved reentry planning, diversion for some individuals, increased behavioral health resources both in prisons and in the community, and more — were included in recommendations the Nebraska Criminal Justice Reinvestment Working Group prepared for the Legislature to consider this session. I look forward to working with my colleagues and stakeholders to develop legislation that can move us beyond our current crisis and toward a future that offers greater safety and opportunity to all Nebraskans.
Midlands Voices January 2022
Midlands Voices columns published in January 2022.
State Sen. John McCollister writes: "Republican voters have been so pumped full of lies from conservative talk radio, Fox News and conspiracy outlets like OANN, that any law is then seen as some draconian overreach of government power."
The last two years have taught us that we don’t have the luxury of working in silos any longer.
Kenneth Keith writes: "We once again have the opportunity to rise to the occasion, to come together in the face of adversity."
Gov. Pete Ricketts: "On behalf of all Nebraskans, thank you to members of the Nebraska National Guard for your dedicated service to our state."
Today, our state and our nation both face pressing needs for which the University of Nebraska at Omaha is in a strategic position to provide solutions.
State Sen. Megan Hunt plans to introduce legislation removing Nebraska's legal hurdles to abortion.
Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha represents District 12 in the Nebraska Legislature.