Midlands Voices: Fixing prison crisis requires a new approach to criminal justice

The writing is on the walls of Nebraska’s prisons: Our state’s criminal justice system is in crisis. As prison populations are declining in nearly every other state and the nation as a whole, Nebraska’s is climbing, packing more people into an already overcrowded, understaffed and aging system ill-equipped to rehabilitate them.

The number of people in Nebraska’s prisons has spiked 21% in the last decade and our state is one of only four in the nation whose incarceration rate has increased over that time. This unchecked growth has exacerbated already-unsustainable overcrowding and dangerous understaffing. Four of Nebraska’s prisons, which together house the majority of the entire system’s population, are under a staffing emergency due to rampant vacancies and high turnover.

Some have suggested building more prisons to relieve overcrowding and replace aging and outdated facilities. But how could we hope to staff a new, larger state penitentiary when we can’t find enough qualified staff to work in the prisons we already have? We can’t just build our way out of this crisis.

Instead, it will take a new approach to criminal justice using strategies that can actually reduce recidivism, protect public safety and rein in prison growth.