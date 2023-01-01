Midlands Voices: Flush coffers and legislative prudence could lead to powerful state investments

The big fiscal news heading into the upcoming legislative session is that Nebraska lawmakers are projected to have a lot of extra cash — about $1.9 billion — that could be used to enact new policy initiatives.

This money is a welcome development, particularly as we continue to work to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent high inflation. There are, however, some important caveats to keep in mind regarding these dollars.

First, the extra cash is likely to be temporary. It may not fully materialize and it is not the result of state policy decisions. Rather, the projected extra revenue is largely a byproduct of the $24 billion in federal relief dollars that have flowed into Nebraska’s economy since the onset of the pandemic.

This federal relief accomplished its purpose in that it helped buoy our residents and our state’s tax receipts as the pandemic raged. But Nebraska’s current $1.9 billion surplus is just a projection. In the event of a recession, historically high state tax revenues may not continue.

It is critical that policymakers in the next legislative session be judicious in using the projected extra money — particularly given talk of new tax cuts — as they could leave future lawmakers in a pinch when the $1.9 billion is gone and future state revenues lag.

It’s also vital to remember policymakers already have a major ongoing cost to account for in the future, thanks to the tax package they passed last session — the largest in Nebraska’s history. When fully implemented, the tax cuts will annually reduce revenues by nearly $1 billion, while largely benefitting the wealthiest Nebraskans. However, given the temporary nature of the extra cash, it would not be wise or responsible to cut taxes for the wealthiest Nebraskans again, especially while hard-working residents continue to struggle with inflation and higher living costs.

Rather, policymakers this session can protect the state by ensuring new legislation focuses on proven initiatives that empower hardworking Nebraskans to care for their families and ensure their communities thrive.

Nebraskans across the state face significant economic and social challenges that could be addressed through thoughtful use of state dollars. These include:

Rents for one-bedroom apartments in some parts of the state running as high as 58% of minimum wage income;

Hundreds of children in mid-sized cities unable to access quality and affordable childcare — a situation that has been referred to as “childcare deserts;”

Seniors stranded at local shopping centers for hours because of a lack of public transportation; and

A lack of services and information in multiple languages to meet the needs of all Nebraskans.

In visiting with community leaders, service providers, and journalists from across the state, it’s clear that hard-working Nebraskans have some specific ideas about where state dollars could be helpful. These include support for affordable housing, quality childcare, mental health care and accessible transportation, all of which will strengthen our workforce.

The $1.9 billion in projected cash gives policymakers a chance to take steps to address some of these challenges in powerful ways through targeted, one-time investments. Prudence and good judgment by policymakers can ensure this happens in a manner that also protects Nebraska’s budget, which is essential to ensuring expanded opportunities for every Nebraskan in the years to come.