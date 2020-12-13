Midlands Voices: For many, holiday season isn't merry; these coping approaches can help

As I sip my cup of coffee, flipping through the television, I see the joyous commercials of families laughing and singing together by the fireplace all while wearing matching pajamas. I see the infamous Hallmark movies that start tragic and somehow end with someone being freed or saved from their pain. These novelties feel good to watch; it is almost like being transported to another dimension.

Yes, the holidays can feel so fulfilling and joyous, but if we are not careful, we can be tricked into thinking that the Hallmark version of the holidays is normal and baseline. In my line of work as a psychotherapist, I very well know this is typically not the reality of the holiday season. You see, what the commercials and movies do not always show us is that the holidays can also be plagued with loneliness, agitation, sadness and grief. Experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression skyrocket during the holidays, and this is not by coincidence.

The holiday season has a tricky way of reminding us of what we do not have and has us wishing we had more. We often wish we had a better family dynamic, better relationships, a better job, better coping skills, a better home. Then there is the actual holiday kitchen table; we notice who, and who is not, sitting around the table this year.