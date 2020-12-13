Midlands Voices: For many, holiday season isn't merry; these coping approaches can help

As I sip my cup of coffee, flipping through the television, I see the joyous commercials of families laughing and singing together by the fireplace all while wearing matching pajamas. I see the infamous Hallmark movies that start tragic and somehow end with someone being freed or saved from their pain. These novelties feel good to watch; it is almost like being transported to another dimension.
Yes, the holidays can feel so fulfilling and joyous, but if we are not careful, we can be tricked into thinking that the Hallmark version of the holidays is normal and baseline. In my line of work as a psychotherapist, I very well know this is typically not the reality of the holiday season. You see, what the commercials and movies do not always show us is that the holidays can also be plagued with loneliness, agitation, sadness and grief. Experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression skyrocket during the holidays, and this is not by coincidence.
The holiday season has a tricky way of reminding us of what we do not have and has us wishing we had more. We often wish we had a better family dynamic, better relationships, a better job, better coping skills, a better home. Then there is the actual holiday kitchen table; we notice who, and who is not, sitting around the table this year.
When I am in a session talking to a client about the uncomfortable feelings they are experiencing around this time of year, I usually start with exploring their relationship with grief. Once I say “grief,” they may respond with “No, nobody close to me has passed recently.” Soon, we explore the many areas grief presents itself; this may include a troubled family relationship or dynamic, the grief accompanied by financial difficulties, the memories of those who have passed, or the hope we have for our lives that simply has not yet materialized.
So, the holidays are not always easy, and this year we will have unique challenges as we navigate a COVID-19, socially-distanced holiday season. Many of us have or are currently making hard decisions about being with our family this year. Many of us are already feeling the grief that is bubbling up inside as we approach the holiday season. Below are a few offerings to consider this year:
Cry: Grief is often followed by crying and is a healthy outlet. We often spend exuberant amounts of energy fighting this sensation off, further complicating our grief. Crying has also been shown to complete stress cycles. So grab some tissue, and allow yourself the gift of release.
Allow: Invite grieving, joy and all the feelings in between to the kitchen table this year. When discomfort joins you, place a hand over your heart and allow the sensations to arise, and just notice as they come and go.
Boundaries: Get clear on your goals this holiday season pertaining to getting together or not, and what this looks like for you. Communicate this with those who may be impacted and ask that your wishes be honored.
Creativity: Can’t or don’t want to meet in person? Zoom, or talk on the phone! Drop off goods to a loved one’s home. Never liked cooking to begin with? Cater food in. Feel comfortable sitting outside? Offer options that make you feel safe and comfortable, even if it’s outside the box!
Self-Care: Care for yourself deeply. Tend to your inner wellness by cultivating nourishing self-care options that soothe and rejuvenate your spirit. Remember, self-care is more than just a spa day; it is learning the ways you can self-soothe and nourish during life experiences.
And remember, this holiday season will look different for most. We can take some time to be there not only for others but for ourselves as well.
Jamie Frost is a licensed clinical social worker, licensed mental health professional and operator of a therapy and yoga LLC in Omaha.
