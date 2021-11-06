 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midlands Voices: For military families, the only hunger should be to serve
0 comments

Midlands Voices: For military families, the only hunger should be to serve

  • Updated
  • 0
pexels.com image
PEXELS.COM

Military families shouldn’t need food banks. Make no mistake, we at Food Bank for the Heartland are proud of the work we do and the families we serve across 93 counties in Nebraska and western Iowa, but no one serving our country should struggle to put food on the table.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert