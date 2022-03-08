Midlands Voices: For the truth about agriculture, don’t ask the New York Times

The New York Times wants you to believe that farmers and ranchers are destroying the planet.

In an opinion video called “Meet the People Getting Paid to Kill Our Planet,” the first of a three-part series, the narrator rants for 14 minutes about the supposed evils of agriculture. But some of the claims the Times presents as facts are intentionally misleading, if not outright misinformation.

The ignorance on display in the video is striking: A few minutes in, the narrator says, “You probably don’t live near a farm, and maybe you’ve never been on one.” If they have never been to a farm, they probably should have visited one before disparaging the families who run them.

At one point, the narrator points out that the global agricultural industry is “churning out at least one-third of greenhouse gases around the world.” But the rest of the video is about American agriculture, not agriculture around the world. Farming and ranching in the U.S. was responsible for just 10% of annual emissions in 2019, according to the EPA.

Other industries account for far more. Electricity production, for example, made up 25% of U.S. emissions in 2019. Transportation — like the hundreds of private jets who left Los Angeles in the hours after Super Bowl LVI— made up 29%.

Later, the video claims that the proportion of land used for agriculture is still expanding in the United States. Again, this is false. The U.S. lost 31 million acres of farmland to urban development over the 20-year period from 1992 to 2012. That’s equivalent to losing all of the land in the state of Pennsylvania. And even as they lose land to cities, American farmers are doing more with less: Total farm production tripled from 1948 to 2017, even as labor and land use inputs declined by 76 and 28%, respectively.

But the video’s biggest lie of all is that America’s farmers and ranchers don’t care about the environment. Nothing could be further from the truth. Robert Bonnie, President Biden’s Under Secretary of Agriculture, said, “I thought it was a horrible video. I think farmers, ranchers, forest owners are all great stewards of the land.”

The Growing Climate Solutions Act, which the Senate passed last June, would make it easier for America’s producers to participate in carbon credit markets, helping them continue to lead the way in protecting the environment. I was proud to be an original cosponsor of this bipartisan bill.

Pointing out another supposed problem with agriculture, the narrator says, “Plowing and tilling — that releases carbon dioxide from the soil. As if we needed any more of that floating about!”

They seem not to know that farmers everywhere are already voluntarily adopting practices like no-till farming. And how do they plan to feed the world’s 8 billion people after a blanket ban on plowing and tilling? In a follow-up video, the third of the Times’ three-part series, they offered their solution: eating bugs. Instead of lean meats and healthy vegetables, these journalists want you to eat insects — and if you think that’s gross, you must not care about the environment as much as they do. It is truly beyond parody.

Agriculture groups have rightly condemned this fact-free smear campaign. Prominent organizations such as the American Farm Bureau and the U.S. Cattlemen agree: The New York Times is lying to you about the families who run America’s farms. And when the Farm Bureau submitted a rebuttal to their opinion page, the Times refused to run it.

Far from the giant factories you see in the video, nearly all food production in the United States happens on family farms. Ninety-eight percent of farms in America are family owned, and 88% of our food supply comes from these operations.

This video was made by and for people waiting for delivery drivers to bring today’s dinner to their New York City apartments. They have no idea where their food actually comes from, and they clearly didn’t bother to find out before spreading this misinformation. If you want the truth about the agriculture industry in America, ask a farmer or rancher. You sure aren’t going to find it in the New York Times.

Deb Fischer is Nebraska’s senior U.S. senator and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.