Midlands Voices: Fortenberry-backed proposal can boost conservation in Nebraska

If passed, the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would be similarly historic. The bill will send $17.2 million annually to the Nebraska Game and Parks, which will use the funds to invest proactive, voluntary, incentive-based measures to help the at-risk species. In Nebraska, outdoors activities like hunting, fishing and wildlife watching support nearly 25,000 jobs and have an annual economic impact of $2.64 billion.

Nationwide, the bill will create tens of thousands of jobs restoring habitats, combating invasive species, addressing wildlife diseases, and reducing water pollution. Many of these efforts will also have broader benefits. For example, restoring grasslands to help butterflies and birds will also provide benefits to Nebraska’s farmers, in the form of free pollination and pest control. Restoring wetlands for turtles and frogs will improve water quality and reduce flooding. In short, investing in wildlife is an investment in our economic future.

The bill is also historic because it will provide the first-ever consistent source of funding for conservation efforts led by Tribal Nations, such as the Winnebago Tribe’s efforts to understand how to best manage and protect the wetlands and oak woodlands on its lands that border the Missouri River.