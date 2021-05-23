Midlands Voices: Fortenberry-backed proposal can boost conservation in Nebraska

Since the pandemic began, Nebraskans have increasingly turned to the outdoors for rejuvenation and recreation. Visitation to state parks skyrocketed, as did hunting and fishing license sales. But what outdoor enthusiasts may not have noticed is the wildlife crisis quietly unfolding all around us.
Scientists estimate that roughly one-third of America’s wildlife species are at an elevated risk of extinction. In Nebraska, the Game and Parks Commission has identified nearly 120 species at high risk of being lost from our state, plus 772 species in need of conservation action. These wildlife are found in every type of habitat across the state and among all major groups of wildlife — from the sagebrush lizard to the short-eared owl.
A bold, bipartisan bill has just been introduced in Congress that will go a long way to addressing this wildlife crisis while creating desperately needed jobs and bridging the political divide. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (HR 2773) will dedicate $1.3 billion annually to the states and send $97.5 million to Tribal Nations for on-the-ground conservation projects.
This concept is being championed in Congress by the unlikely duo of Nebraska Republican Jeff Fortenberry and Michigan Democrat Debbie Dingell. (Dingell’s father-in-law was behind the historic Dingell-Johnson Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act, which has had a major impact on recreational fishing.)
If passed, the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act would be similarly historic. The bill will send $17.2 million annually to the Nebraska Game and Parks, which will use the funds to invest proactive, voluntary, incentive-based measures to help the at-risk species. In Nebraska, outdoors activities like hunting, fishing and wildlife watching support nearly 25,000 jobs and have an annual economic impact of $2.64 billion.
Nationwide, the bill will create tens of thousands of jobs restoring habitats, combating invasive species, addressing wildlife diseases, and reducing water pollution. Many of these efforts will also have broader benefits. For example, restoring grasslands to help butterflies and birds will also provide benefits to Nebraska’s farmers, in the form of free pollination and pest control. Restoring wetlands for turtles and frogs will improve water quality and reduce flooding. In short, investing in wildlife is an investment in our economic future.
The bill is also historic because it will provide the first-ever consistent source of funding for conservation efforts led by Tribal Nations, such as the Winnebago Tribe’s efforts to understand how to best manage and protect the wetlands and oak woodlands on its lands that border the Missouri River.
The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act dedicates significant additional funding for federally endangered species. But the bill also intends to prevent wildlife from ever needing the Endangered Species Act’s federal protections in the first place.
We know that this type of locally led wildlife restoration pays off. For example, the river otter was once entirely extirpated from the state of Nebraska. Nebraska Game and Parks, funded in part by small federal program called the State and Tribal Wildlife Grants, worked to reintroduce otters to the state. Today, these affable critters have entirely recovered and frolic and forage in most of Nebraska’s major rivers. State wildlife experts are keen to achieve many more of these conservation wins, but a huge gap exists between the actions needed and the funding available.
Rep. Fortenberry’s leadership on this commonsense bill shows that conservation is one area where both sides in our deeply divided politics can find common ground. During this congressional session, we encourage every member of the state’s congressional delegation including Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse — to champion the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act and show the rest of the country what Nebraskan leadership can accomplish.
George R. Cunningham is the president of the board at the Nebraska Wildlife Federation. Collin O’Mara is the president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation.