Midlands Voices: Fortenberry worked to protect human dignity, at home and abroad

In chronicles of a great man’s fall, it’s easy to lose sight of what elevated him to such great heights. In the case of Congressman Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, that life of service can be summed up in four words: “Protection of human dignity.” I saw this firsthand as his director of communications and senior advisor for the past five years.
Fortenberry’s home of Lincoln, Nebraska, is also home to the largest community of Yazidis in America. At the opening of the Yazidi Cultural Center in Lincoln, Fortenberry was greeted as a savior, and rightly so. His unanimously backed Genocide Resolution created the conditions for Yazidis trapped on Iraq’s Mt. Sinjar to escape the advancing ISIS onslaught.
I was with Fortenberry when he welcomed Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, a quietly dignified Yazidi survivor of ISIS brutality, as his guest of honor at the 2019 State of the Union. It was in part because of Murad’s confirmation of the ongoing security crisis — nearly 400,000 Yazidis remained internally displaced in de facto refugee camps years after the ISIS genocide — that Fortenberry’s Security Resolution for Northern Iraq was advanced in Congress.
I also was present when persons stricken with the aggressive, debilitating disease of ALS visited the congressman in D.C. Mangled in body but not spirit, they profusely thanked him, in often halting speech, for driving the hope behind his groundbreaking ACT for ALS. Known as “the most popular bill in Congress,” the rousingly bipartisan measure was signed into law late last year, creating new pathways in treatment for those who’ve suffered so much.
The year before, Fortenberry’s Middle East Partnership for Peace Act was also signed into law. By creating the conditions for sustainable cultural and economic rapprochement between Israelis and Palestinians, the bill builds a foundation for peace in one of the most volatile regions in the world.
Due to Fortenberry’s premature departure from Congress, several of his brilliantly innovative bills did not make it over the finish line, including efforts to lower insulin prices for persons with diabetes, proactive upstream solutions to habitat loss for wildlife, the Chief Standing Bear National Historic Trail bill and his Care for Her Act, which provides a community of care for the journey of life — before birth, at birth, after birth. These and other creative initiatives await a future statesperson who can deftly and diplomatically carry forward the Fortenberry mantle.
As a ranking member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, Fortenberry also shepherded important funding for the University of Nebraska, Offutt Air Force Base and Strategic Command, and our state’s prodigious ag producers. He was co-chair of the International Conservation Caucus and cofounder of the Congressional Nuclear Security Working Group. In these capacities and more, Fortenberry ensured that Nebraska remains a safe, healthy and prosperous place to live, work and raise a family.
The heart of work in Congress is constituent service. During the pandemic, Fortenberry transformed his multi-office operation into a full-time COVID support center, helping Nebraskans secure needed government help. It was largely because of Fortenberry’s early and persistent outreach to Nebraska bankers, the Small Business Administration and small business owners that the Cornhusker State routinely led the nation in per capita Paycheck Protection Program loans approved.
After the catastrophic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and ensuing death of 13 American service members, Fortenberry stepped up again, quietly working with neighboring nations to ensure the safe exit of Americans and Afghan allies trapped in the Taliban’s grip.
When I witness people taking perverse delight in Fortenberry’s fall, I shake my head. This is not the Nebraska way. Jeff Fortenberry got big things done for Nebraska and America. We should remember that and thank him for his extraordinary service to our state, our nation and vulnerable persons everywhere.
James Crotty was director of communications and senior advisor for Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb, who resigned effective March 31 after a federal jury convicted him of three felonies related to campaign finance violations.