Midlands Voices: Frederick Douglass's moral call speaks to our present-day challenges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is impossible to read David W. Blight’s 2018 biography, “Frederick Douglass, Prophet of Freedom,” without gaining a better grip on the unredeemed American original sin of slavery and its irresolution, which continue to contradict and confound the principles of our nation.

Douglass, born into slavery in Maryland, learned to read with the help of the temporarily sympathetic wife of his owner, escaped, fled to freedom and became a leading abolitionist, writer, lecturer and public intellectual. Blight’s biography describes him as the most important African American of the 19th century.

It seems certain, from the evidence in Blight’s book and on our streets today, that our lack of resolve for racial equality will bedevil our brightest hopes and best efforts until and unless we acknowledge its enormity, the depth of its influence on our behavior and the justifiable rage it creates in those who live every minute with its danger. The conflict is, after all, almost 500 years old, twice as old as the nation and the principles it embraced at its origin, and, presumably, now.