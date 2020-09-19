Midlands Voices: Frederick Douglass's moral call speaks to our present-day challenges

It is impossible to read David W. Blight’s 2018 biography, “Frederick Douglass, Prophet of Freedom,” without gaining a better grip on the unredeemed American original sin of slavery and its irresolution, which continue to contradict and confound the principles of our nation.
Douglass, born into slavery in Maryland, learned to read with the help of the temporarily sympathetic wife of his owner, escaped, fled to freedom and became a leading abolitionist, writer, lecturer and public intellectual. Blight’s biography describes him as the most important African American of the 19th century.
It seems certain, from the evidence in Blight’s book and on our streets today, that our lack of resolve for racial equality will bedevil our brightest hopes and best efforts until and unless we acknowledge its enormity, the depth of its influence on our behavior and the justifiable rage it creates in those who live every minute with its danger. The conflict is, after all, almost 500 years old, twice as old as the nation and the principles it embraced at its origin, and, presumably, now.
The infectious decay of our relations with one another is unforgiving, angry, fearful, and it will be so until and unless we see and know it for what it is, recognize its face, and deliberately release its grip on us. Only then can we free ourselves to see and explore the rest of what we and our nation is, was and can be, as Douglass so generously recognized, the beautiful, mighty and magnanimous hope of humankind.
How, one may ask, do we accomplish this difficult task?
Blight writes: “Douglass believed American history and character were the embodiment of contradiction. “I will hold up America to the lightning scorn of moral indignation,” he said in an 1847 speech. “In doing this I shall feel myself discharging the duty of a true patriot; for he is the lover of his country who rebukes and does not excuse its sins.”
“Douglass could be included,” Blight wrote, “among those Americans the modern theologian Donald W. Shriver Jr. has called ‘honest patriots,’ those who manifest an ironic-tragic love of country by learning, narrating and working through its past of contradiction and evil, and not evading it.”
Douglas had witnessed slavery from the depths of its malignant strength and political momentum through the abolitionist years leading to the Civil War, the Emancipation, then through the end of war to Reconstruction and its failure, which began almost 100 years of what amounted to restored slavery, in fact, in the South, and something like it in the North.
But he never lost his commitment to his nation and his belief in its exceptional and righteous mission on Earth. He had no interest in elaborate plans to migrate African-Americans elsewhere. So he resisted, and fought the eruption of lynching that prevailed in the post-Reconstruction South, in ways that raise uncomfortably familiar themes.
“So evolved Douglass’s argument … that lynching was a murderous, lawless, anarchic form of racial and social control justified by racist canards,” Blight wrote.
In his last years, Douglass continued to address the betrayal of American principles by legal acquiescence to assaults on the African American population, primarily in the South, because there lay the festering wound. “No white man was ever shot, burned or hanged for availing himself of all the power that slavery gave him,” Douglass said in his “Lessons” speech delivered many times in many cities. Blight wrote that the perceived or actual loss of that power drove men to commit ritual killings, a state of mind that clearly has not passed away completely.
Douglas concluded that presumed white supremacy allowed no respect for human life and especially the life of the Negro.
“A Black Lives matter counterargument to the extralegal killing of black people is more than a century old,” Blight wrote. “It leapt from the text of Douglass’s ‘Lessons’ speech.”
And still, in the 1890s, Douglass called on America’s better angels. In a speech at the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., in January 1894, he saw the republic jeopardized because of its refusal to address, much less end, the racial violence. From Blight’s biography: “ ’’ ‘Stop violating the Constitutional amendments,’ he demanded. “ ‘Cultivate kindness and humanity instead of hatred. Cease degrading one group to elevate another.’ And to white people he admonished, ‘Conquer your prejudices.’ ”
“As a great and abiding nineteenth century liberal he asked the nation to go back to the ‘glorious truths’ in its creeds, to hear the best voices of its history summoning as ... an archangel … oppression and tyranny to judgment,” Blight wrote. “Never forget, he pleaded, that America’s mission still stood as ‘the redemption of the world from the bondage of ages.’ ”
“I am an American citizen,” Douglass wrote, his Old Testament sword in hand. “In birth, in sentiment, in ideas, in hopes, in aspirations, I am an American citizen.”
Richard Piersol, of Lincoln, is a veteran Nebraska journalist.
