Midlands Voices: Freedom, pluralism can make America a true beacon of hope

During his recent appearance on the ReAwaken America Tour, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, stated: “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God and one religion under God.” Shocking words to hear from someone who spent most of his life under oath to uphold the Constitution. Moral outrage over his comments poured in online, along with silence from others and support from some.

Flynn’s words have a tone of radicalization, an idea that is foreign to what we have worked for since our independence. Freedom of religion was discussed within our present-day boundaries as early as the 1600s, decades before it was accepted as the fabric of our nation in 1789 by the First Amendment. Most Americans take it as morally and lawfully just and as a non-negotiable tenet within our culture. But for some, including those in the crowd during Flynn’s remarks, the idea of tightening the parameters of who is free is met with cheers. As a former member of the intelligence community, I am struck by his disassociation with the values we both would have relied upon to fulfill our duties.