Midlands Voices: Future jobs needs require strengthening of Omaha’s tech ecosystem

A technology revolution is here. Employers are reshaping their workforces to accommodate new company needs and goals, targeting more workers who can leverage computer science skills with strategy and innovation.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that computer and mathematical jobs will increase at the second-fastest rate of any other field over the next decade. In that same span, it estimates that data scientists, information security analysts and web developers will be three of the top 11 fastest-growing occupations and software developers will produce the third-largest jobs increase of any occupation.
This is an opportunity for all of us: to celebrate success stories and strengthen the tech sector in Omaha. To support initiatives that educate and inspire the next generation of tech workers. To engage with our most vulnerable community members in underrepresented populations to guide them toward stable professions.
People are also reading…
At AIM Institute, we’ve spent 30 years building a tech education program that allows people of all ages to cultivate curiosity toward technology, build in-demand technical skills and pursue a rewarding career. In 2021 alone, AIM’s programming has helped 4,447 individuals increase their tech skills and open a new professional pathway to high-skill, high-demand, high-pay jobs.
On Nov. 10, the AIM Institute was proud to recognize several changemakers and visionaries who have made a profound impact on the local tech scene, including Todd Campbell from Charles Schwab, Tech Champion of the Year; David Sheesley from Talent Plus, Tech Educator of the Year; Steve Kohrs from Cync Health, Tech Leader of the Year; Mary Kyle from FNBO, Tech Talent Professional of the Year; Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and Interscripts, Tech Innovator of the Year; Pinata, Tech Startup of the Year; and Omaha STEM Ecosystem, Tech Community Builder of the Year.
We’re honored to collaborate with innovative leaders and businesses to continue to build a strong and diverse tech ecosystem. The future has arrived. Let’s ensure our community is equipped to thrive.
OWH Midland Voices October 2022
Alma Cerretta writes, "Paying fair wages is the single best way you can show your employees that you value them."
Andy Jobman writes, "Genetic technology has increased the resiliency of our crops to meet a growing population and reach new markets."
Chris Wagner writes, "According to both the CDD and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, more than 700 Nebraskans die every year from alcohol-related causes, including more than 70 due to cancers connected to alcohol consumption."
Janet Seelhoff writes, "As the Baby Boomer generation continues to grow older, preserving access to senior-focused services like home health care will only continue to increase in importance."
Eric Dunning and Robert M. Bell write, "Insurtech is a growing area working to bring enhanced insurance products to the market by using new solutions to solve old problems in a very old business."
Jeremy Nordquist writes, "Hospitals are facing skyrocketing costs while their reimbursements from payers are woefully insufficient and stagnant."
Donald R. Frey and John Kretzschmar write, "In a consumer-driven economy where consumer spending accounts for about 70% of GDP, the best friend of Main Street merchants is a well-compensated workforce."
Arthur Diamond writes, "In the labor market, if you force the price above the equilibrium, as you do when the government imposes a minimum wage, the market no longer clears."
UNO Chancellor Joanne Li writes, "The future is bright here in Nebraska, but in order to truly envision what that future holds, we must change our vantage point as learners and as educators."
Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., writes, "I am reminded that many of today's problems were there 1996 or 2001. Moreover, the end of times predicted back then did not happen."
Giovanni Portera writes, "The original intent of Columbus Day as a federal holiday marked the end of thousands of years of isolation between the western hemisphere and the rest of the world."
Veta Jeffery writes, "The chamber recognizes that on top of the job that Offutt provides in protecting our country, they also play an invaluable role in our local economy."