Midlands Voices: Future jobs needs require strengthening of Omaha’s tech ecosystem

A technology revolution is here. Employers are reshaping their workforces to accommodate new company needs and goals, targeting more workers who can leverage computer science skills with strategy and innovation.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that computer and mathematical jobs will increase at the second-fastest rate of any other field over the next decade. In that same span, it estimates that data scientists, information security analysts and web developers will be three of the top 11 fastest-growing occupations and software developers will produce the third-largest jobs increase of any occupation.

This is an opportunity for all of us: to celebrate success stories and strengthen the tech sector in Omaha. To support initiatives that educate and inspire the next generation of tech workers. To engage with our most vulnerable community members in underrepresented populations to guide them toward stable professions.

At AIM Institute, we’ve spent 30 years building a tech education program that allows people of all ages to cultivate curiosity toward technology, build in-demand technical skills and pursue a rewarding career. In 2021 alone, AIM’s programming has helped 4,447 individuals increase their tech skills and open a new professional pathway to high-skill, high-demand, high-pay jobs.

On Nov. 10, the AIM Institute was proud to recognize several changemakers and visionaries who have made a profound impact on the local tech scene, including Todd Campbell from Charles Schwab, Tech Champion of the Year; David Sheesley from Talent Plus, Tech Educator of the Year; Steve Kohrs from Cync Health, Tech Leader of the Year; Mary Kyle from FNBO, Tech Talent Professional of the Year; Children’s Hospital & Medical Center and Interscripts, Tech Innovator of the Year; Pinata, Tech Startup of the Year; and Omaha STEM Ecosystem, Tech Community Builder of the Year.

We’re honored to collaborate with innovative leaders and businesses to continue to build a strong and diverse tech ecosystem. The future has arrived. Let’s ensure our community is equipped to thrive.