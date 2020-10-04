Midlands Voices: Gambling expansion would be an economic loser for Nebraska

Propositions 429, 430, and 431 to legalize casinos in Nebraska have huge flaws. For one, restricting casinos to horse tracks is meaningless when the state allows one race per year to define “horse track.” Nebraska could soon get dozens of such “one-race horse track” casinos across the state.

A bigger problem for casino proponents, though, is that their central argument is false. Far from “keeping the money in Nebraska,” Nebraska casinos would suck more money out, say economists.

The analysis is not hard. Casinos generate no new wealth. They manufacture nothing. They add no value. They attract no outside spending. Instead, they syphon money away from Main Street businesses and into the pockets of casino operators, with a pittance to governments to protect their monopoly.

In 2005, Nebraska economist Lori Fairchild studied how Iowa’s casinos affected their cities’ retail sales and concluded, “the operation of a casino in a mid-size city, far from contributing to economic development, creates a measurable drain on the economy of the city.” The claim by gambling advocate Lance Morgan that casinos “will be great for the rural economy” is not just false; it’s absurd.