Midlands Voices: Game and Parks should prohibit a new mountain lion hunting season

The proposed 2022 mountain lion hunting season will bring Nebraska negligible revenue — an estimated $5,000, likely not sufficient to even cover the costs of administering the hunt. More importantly, this is too high a price to pay if it involves the destruction of the Nebraska’s few remaining mountain lions. They went extinct in the state in the 1800s, and only in 2007 were they able to recolonize their native habitat here, largely due to their protection from hunting.

Nebraska’s ecosystems will lose out, too, if mountain lions disappear. Lion kills provide a wealth of food for other species such as raptors, foxes, coyotes and bobcats. Researchers found that an incredible 275 species rely on the food that mountain lions leave behind. As a top native carnivore, the mountain lion plays a critical role in maintaining healthy deer populations and removing those with chronic wasting disease. Where mountain lions are active, hunters are more likely to target healthier deer and take home disease-free meat.

The trophy hunting of mountain lions does not aid farmers in preventing livestock loss; in fact, research shows that indiscriminate hunting of mountain lions can lead to increased conflicts with humans, pets and livestock. It’s worth noting, too, that incidents involving mountain lions are already extremely rare in Nebraska.