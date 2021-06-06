Midlands Voices: Game and Parks should prohibit a new mountain lion hunting season

Nebraska’s wildlife commissioners will soon decide whether or not to approve another trophy hunting season on the smallest mountain lion population that is legally hunted in our country.
During its June 11 meeting, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will vote on the 2022 mountain lion hunting season, which would allow hunters to kill four lions simply for trophies and bragging rights.
Northwestern Nebraska’s Pine Ridge Mountain lion population has already declined substantially as a result of trophy hunting. In 2017, the population stood at 59 mountain lions of all ages; now that number sits at there are 34 individuals, and just 22 old enough to be legally hunted.
This alarming population estimate is based on research conducted in 2019 and does not account for lions killed during hunts in 2020 and 2021. Over the last two years, trophy hunters have killed 11 mountain lions while others have died from other causes like vehicle collisions. Under the circumstances, NGP’s consideration of another hunt is not only scientifically unsound but also a conspicuous example of wildlife mismanagement.
Nebraska’s mountain lions are scarce and cannot afford additional pressures when studies show that low population numbers can cause inbreeding, sterility in male lions, and genetic deformities. NGP’s proposed quota of four lions exceeds what mountain lion experts consider sustainable to maintain the population.
The proposed 2022 mountain lion hunting season will bring Nebraska negligible revenue — an estimated $5,000, likely not sufficient to even cover the costs of administering the hunt. More importantly, this is too high a price to pay if it involves the destruction of the Nebraska’s few remaining mountain lions. They went extinct in the state in the 1800s, and only in 2007 were they able to recolonize their native habitat here, largely due to their protection from hunting.
Nebraska’s ecosystems will lose out, too, if mountain lions disappear. Lion kills provide a wealth of food for other species such as raptors, foxes, coyotes and bobcats. Researchers found that an incredible 275 species rely on the food that mountain lions leave behind. As a top native carnivore, the mountain lion plays a critical role in maintaining healthy deer populations and removing those with chronic wasting disease. Where mountain lions are active, hunters are more likely to target healthier deer and take home disease-free meat.
The trophy hunting of mountain lions does not aid farmers in preventing livestock loss; in fact, research shows that indiscriminate hunting of mountain lions can lead to increased conflicts with humans, pets and livestock. It’s worth noting, too, that incidents involving mountain lions are already extremely rare in Nebraska.
Rather than trophy hunting mountain lions, we can dedicate our energy and resources to coexistence with them and implement simple, non-lethal steps to prevent any incidents from happening in the first place.
The NGP is putting Nebraska on a dangerous path here. If it approves the current proposal but trophy hunters do not exhaust the four-lion quota in January and February next year, hunters will be allowed to chase down and kill the remaining cats with radio-collared dogs during an auxiliary season in March. This means new mothers may be killed, leaving their kittens to die of starvation, dehydration or predation by other species.
If you care about protecting Nebraska’s last remaining mountain lions, as well as other wildlife in our state, please reach out to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission today at outdoornebraska.gov/contact/ and ask them to vote against the 2022 mountain lion hunting proposal.
Jocelyn Nickerson, of Omaha, is Nebraska state director for the Humane Society of the United States.