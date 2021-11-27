Midlands Voices: Gender equality, indigenous peoples' input must be part of climate action

No one had concrete answers, although the developing world is responsible for 80% or more of climate change carbon emissions in the areas of energy, transportation and buildings. We must utilize our privilege and address the colonialism that has gotten us here in the first place.

As documented in the final COP26 decisions, the concern of reparations for the loss and damage already experienced by developing countries due to climate change’s ravaging effects went almost completely ignored. This leads me to another element of the intersectionality of it all — a poignant demand by indigenous people to have a seat at the table in what is now a climate crisis.

The “ambitious” goals to reduce emissions and address climate change by 2030 and “Net Zero” by 2050 across all countries that provided national plans at COP26 were largely void of indigenous perspectives. Indigenous peoples have inhabited this land since the beginning of creation and are uniquely connected to the land and its sacred spiritual nature. We can all learn a lesson from them in how to preserve the land on an individual basis through our daily behaviors.