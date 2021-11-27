Midlands Voices: Gender equality, indigenous peoples' input must be part of climate action

As I flew into Glasgow, Scotland, for the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) — the United Nations Climate Change Conference — I realized the contribution of my airplane travels to the global problem as well as the U.S. lens by which I had been filtering my perspective. As a Black woman in 2021, I also realized my privilege to be present at an international conference as an observer from the League of Women Voters of the United States.
Throughout my weeklong journey at COP, I understood both the complexity and dire urgency of climate change in completely new ways and that a shift is needed in our thought process if we wish to eradicate it altogether.
It was abundantly clear that the global perspective on climate is unavoidable and that the global north and global south view the environment and the issue of climate change in varying, but necessary ways. A key takeaway was the lack of accessibility to the party negotiations themselves that would decide the collective path forward on climate change.
The path to addressing climate change is not one size fits all — which was illustrated by the calls for more capacity-building tools for developing countries, specifically in the area of climate financing. It is not merely about adapting to the Paris Agreement, but about holding governments accountable. How do we gain technical knowledge and financial capital to address mitigating climate impact and adapt to new climate realities?
No one had concrete answers, although the developing world is responsible for 80% or more of climate change carbon emissions in the areas of energy, transportation and buildings. We must utilize our privilege and address the colonialism that has gotten us here in the first place.
As documented in the final COP26 decisions, the concern of reparations for the loss and damage already experienced by developing countries due to climate change’s ravaging effects went almost completely ignored. This leads me to another element of the intersectionality of it all — a poignant demand by indigenous people to have a seat at the table in what is now a climate crisis.
The “ambitious” goals to reduce emissions and address climate change by 2030 and “Net Zero” by 2050 across all countries that provided national plans at COP26 were largely void of indigenous perspectives. Indigenous peoples have inhabited this land since the beginning of creation and are uniquely connected to the land and its sacred spiritual nature. We can all learn a lesson from them in how to preserve the land on an individual basis through our daily behaviors.
Finally, the concept of gender responsive policies resounded as the LWVUS aligned with the women and gender constituency at COP26. Our westernized view of gender pay gaps and other discrepancies is an extremely relevant sounding board when it comes to climate change. Farmers, food security and other functions maintained by women are most disrupted by climate change. Globally, 80% of women are displaced because of climate change. A strategy for climate mitigation is to educate women on good climate use and include them in both the decision-making and implementation processes.
Overall, my experience at COP26 revealed a stark reality about the way in which the United States narrates and addresses climate change. Although there are still naysayers who believe climate change does not exist, NASA’s global climate change data indicates that the industrial activities upon which our modern civilization depends have raised atmospheric carbon dioxide levels from 280 parts per million to about 417 parts per million in the last 151 years. Also according to research, there’s a better than 95% probability that human-produced greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide have caused much of the observed increase in the Earth’s temperatures over the past 50-plus years.
Climate change is a global problem with multifaceted solutions that will take collaborative action and people power, transparent information, and accountable policy and government regulations to address. To those who believe climate change is a hoax or who are content with the status quo, I respond with the chant from the women and gender constituency:
“The people have the power, tell me can you feel it, getting stronger by the hour, climate, gender, justice #ClimateJusticeNow.”
Toni Monette, of Omaha, is co-president of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska.