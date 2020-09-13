Midlands Voices: George Norris showed his independent spirit at election time

In a Nov. 13, 1928, personal correspondence to my family member, Norris seemed prescient in his warning: “The greatest curse of the present day is the party spirit which controls the judgment and minds of the people, contrary to their own convictions. You ought to throw off the old barbarous belief that the king can do no wrong. If the theory of our Government is to be carried out and we are to achieve the greatest amount of happiness under it, our people, high and low, great and small, rich and poor, in every official act of a governmental nature which they are called upon to perform, must follow their conscientious convictions and the party which will not permit any of its members to think for themselves, but requires absolute obedience, like the kings of old, is not a modern party and cannot long survive the present situation.”