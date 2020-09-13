Midlands Voices: George Norris showed his independent spirit at election time

When State Sen. John McCollister recently announced he was endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for president, he was not the first Nebraska senator to endorse a presidential candidate of another political party. U.S. Sen. George W. Norris, a Republican like McCollister, supported New York Democratic Gov. Al Smith for president in the 1928 election — and received the same sort of criticism from his party members.
Norris was asked to leave the Republican Party if he couldn’t vote for Herbert Hoover, the party’s 1928 presidential nominee. McCollister has been attacked by the state Republican Party and asked to leave for turning his back on Donald Trump. Norris wasn’t labeled a RINO (Republican in name only) like McCollister because the term wasn’t popular back then, but some Republicans used even stronger terms to condemn him: “He is politically warped and mentally a grouch and has antagonized every Republican administration since [Theodore] Roosevelt,” said an Eagle, Nebraska, small businessman, as quoted in John F. Kennedy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Profiles in Courage,” which featured Norris as one of eight senators deserving that designation.
Norris even made a national radio broadcast from Omaha endorsing the Smith candidacy. “The storm that followed that Omaha pronouncement for Smith was more violent than any other I had encountered,” he wrote in his autobiography, “Fighting Liberal.” How could Norris, a Protestant and supporter of prohibition, back Smith who was a Catholic and a “wet”?
His answers: “[T]he most abhorrent thing I know of in Government or in society is the madness of religious prejudice and hatred,” he wrote in an unpublished letter to a family member of mine, an unabashed Republican critic of Norris. “I thought I could discover early in the campaign that this contest was going to be decided on religious grounds, to my mind, that is contrary to the fundamental principle upon which our government rests.”
With regard to the issue of Prohibition: “There must be room in a successful democracy for differences of opinion,” he said in his autobiography, defending his support of Smith.
He also told my family member: “A political party is only an instrumentality of government. There is nothing sacred about it. I believe a man can do more good for his party by criticizing it when he finds it wrong; by exposing its errors and condemning all of its members who are dishonest or in any other way disreputable. I feel it is the duty of a member of a party to expose wrongs or evils within his party just as readily as when discovered in any other party.”
Of course, Smith lost that 1928 election, but Norris was undeterred in his willingness to cross party lines.
Norris, who was up for re-election in 1930, ran as a Republican and won, although opposed by the state Republican establishment. It was the last time he ran for office as a Republican. In 1936, he ran for re-election as an independent and won again. But, trying for a sixth term in 1942, the Republicans finally got him: He lost to Kenneth Wherry. Norris represented Nebraska in the U.S. House of Representatives and then the Senate for a total of 50 years. He is considered the driving force behind the establishment in 1934 of the one-house, nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature.
In a Nov. 13, 1928, personal correspondence to my family member, Norris seemed prescient in his warning: “The greatest curse of the present day is the party spirit which controls the judgment and minds of the people, contrary to their own convictions. You ought to throw off the old barbarous belief that the king can do no wrong. If the theory of our Government is to be carried out and we are to achieve the greatest amount of happiness under it, our people, high and low, great and small, rich and poor, in every official act of a governmental nature which they are called upon to perform, must follow their conscientious convictions and the party which will not permit any of its members to think for themselves, but requires absolute obedience, like the kings of old, is not a modern party and cannot long survive the present situation.”
Sen. McCollister is in good company.
Randy Moody, of Lincoln, is a retired lobbyist and lawyer. In 1973-74, he was press secretary in Washington, D.C., to U.S. Rep. John Y. McCollister of Omaha, a Republican.
