Midlands Voices: Get the Nebraska Environmental Trust Board back on track

Earth Day, April 22, is a perfect time to reflect on the legacy and the future of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, an entity that since 1992 has been operating to save a small part of the Earth — the natural wonders of Nebraska.

Since it started awarding grants of Nebraska Lottery proceeds in 1994, according to the latest annual report of the Trust, more than $350 million has gone toward private and governmental projects in all 93 counties to conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments of the state.

The Trust Board, nine members who are appointed by the governor, and five heads of state agencies, annually award about $20 million to projects that are supposed to fall into these categories: habitat, surface and ground water, waste management, air quality, and soil management.

But lately, the current board, three members of which are up for reconfirmation by the Legislature, has awarded dollars to projects that seem to have little to do with the categories determined by the Trust’s governing statutes, and have flaunted transparency in their decisions.