Midlands Voices: Get the Nebraska Environmental Trust Board back on track

Earth Day, April 22, is a perfect time to reflect on the legacy and the future of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, an entity that since 1992 has been operating to save a small part of the Earth — the natural wonders of Nebraska.
Since it started awarding grants of Nebraska Lottery proceeds in 1994, according to the latest annual report of the Trust, more than $350 million has gone toward private and governmental projects in all 93 counties to conserve, enhance and restore the natural environments of the state.
The Trust Board, nine members who are appointed by the governor, and five heads of state agencies, annually award about $20 million to projects that are supposed to fall into these categories: habitat, surface and ground water, waste management, air quality, and soil management.
But lately, the current board, three members of which are up for reconfirmation by the Legislature, has awarded dollars to projects that seem to have little to do with the categories determined by the Trust’s governing statutes, and have flaunted transparency in their decisions.
The process by which the board awarded money to a private, commercial entity to replace ethanol pumps and tanks spurred a lawsuit by two individuals, and the board has in several instances ignored recommendations by its grants committee to fund what many feel are worthy projects.
Some members of the Legislature’s Natural Resources Committee, which considered four nominations to the Trust board several weeks ago, voted against sending three of those names to the full Legislature. The Legislature has yet to act even while the contested nominees continue to vote on projects now before the board.
One candidate for renomination attempted at the April 8 Trust board meeting to fund a building project requested by the school district where his children are enrolled. Wisely, the majority of the board turned down that effort in self-dealing.
Clearly, the Trust needs some help. That’s why a group of us who helped create the Trust back in the day, some former Trust board members, and other interested citizens have formed a nonprofit, watchdog organization, Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust, to assist the board in getting back on track. If you would like — in the spirit of Earth Day — to join us, you can log onto our website: www.nefriendsenvirotrust.org.
Randy Moody, a Lincoln resident, is a retired lawyer and lobbyist and secretary of the board of directors of Friends of the Nebraska Environmental Trust.