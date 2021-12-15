Midlands Voices: Getting off of coal quickly can save the Missouri River

The most concerning pollution, however, is what comes out of the massive smokestacks. These 10 coal plants release millions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and tens of thousands of tons of sulphur dioxide, nitrous oxide and mercury. All of this pollution causes unnecessary heart attacks, asthma attacks and premature deaths. And that’s before climate change is factored into the equation.

Upon my return to Nebraska, I found that our state’s public power districts had finally recognized the fundamental need to address the climate crisis by reducing carbon emissions and getting off of coal. In particular, Omaha Public Power District is nearing the finalization of a decarbonization plan that would put an end to burning coal at Nebraska City Station.

Two options for decarbonization at OPPD are emerging, one to reach net-zero carbon by 2035, the other by 2050. All of the science is telling us that we need to speed up the decarbonization process in order to stand a chance against climate change. We need bold action now. If not, it’s hard to say what the Missouri River, and our world, will look like in 10 or 20 years.