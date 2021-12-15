Midlands Voices: Getting off of coal quickly can save the Missouri River

This summer, I spent 74 days kayaking 2,341 miles down the Missouri, the longest river in the country. Its headwaters begin in Three Forks, Montana, and its mouth joins the Mississippi just north of St. Louis. I left on July 18 during what would become one of the hottest years on record. A major drought was happening across the Midwest, suffocating the skyline in smoke from forest fires.
For 30 days in Big Sky country, I saw no sky.
Many days, 100-degree heat made paddling excruciating. I cursed the weather on more than one occasion. And I cursed the cause of it — climate change. It’s hard to plan a trip like this according to the seasons and weather. In 2019, the river was at a record flood stage. This year, it was as low as it had been in decades.
But this was all part of why I was paddling the Missouri. I was documenting major sources of carbon dioxide pollution along the river that are contributing to climate change and documenting the impacts those sources are having on communities up and down the river. I did not expect how much this journey would raise my own awareness of the need for even more urgent action to address the climate crisis.
There are 10 coal plants along the Missouri’s banks. These power plants suck up millions of gallons of water to run the generators and cool the plants. After the coal is burned, the ash usually goes into some kind of local storage area — in the ground — that will someday likely leach arsenic, mercury and other toxins into the groundwater.
The most concerning pollution, however, is what comes out of the massive smokestacks. These 10 coal plants release millions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and tens of thousands of tons of sulphur dioxide, nitrous oxide and mercury. All of this pollution causes unnecessary heart attacks, asthma attacks and premature deaths. And that’s before climate change is factored into the equation.
Upon my return to Nebraska, I found that our state’s public power districts had finally recognized the fundamental need to address the climate crisis by reducing carbon emissions and getting off of coal. In particular, Omaha Public Power District is nearing the finalization of a decarbonization plan that would put an end to burning coal at Nebraska City Station.
Two options for decarbonization at OPPD are emerging, one to reach net-zero carbon by 2035, the other by 2050. All of the science is telling us that we need to speed up the decarbonization process in order to stand a chance against climate change. We need bold action now. If not, it’s hard to say what the Missouri River, and our world, will look like in 10 or 20 years.
Paddling the Missouri River was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I knew the challenges that lay ahead and I learned to embrace them. At times, I was uncertain whether I would finish my journey, but I knew in the end it would make me a better person. I know that OPPD’s path to decarbonization will be the hardest thing the utility will overcome. OPPD too will face challenges that it will have to embrace, but in the end it will be a much better company for Omaha and all of Nebraska.