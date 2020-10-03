Midlands Voices: Giving a boost to ethanol means giving a boost to cleaner air

Now, this important requirement to protect our health continues to be ignored. Currently, 25% of the 140 billion gallons of gasoline consumed in the U.S. contains carcinogenic aromatics, even though a less costly octane booster is widely available.

As an aromatics substitute, high octane ethanol is safe, reduces carbon emissions, is environmentally friendly and cost effective. Use of high octane ethanol in the nation’s gasoline could also bring a much-needed boost to Nebraska’s and the nation’s agriculture and ethanol producers shaken by the pandemic.

Respected political leaders have endorsed the benefit of using ethanol in much higher volumes than we are using now as an aromatics replacement. Last year, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and former Sen. Tim Wirth, in a bipartisan message, wrote that the use of higher ethanol blends is part of the solution to the nation’s energy and climate challenges. Recently, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem of the Governors’ Biofuels Coalition wrote to President Trump requesting that he direct EPA to reduce the use of toxic aromatics, as the Clean Air Act directs, by substituting high octane ethanol.