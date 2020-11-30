Midlands Voices: Giving Tuesday is an important community opportunity

I believe the metro area has an opportunity to close out 2020 on an upbeat note. At SHARE Omaha, we’re promoting Giving Tuesday locally as a day for all of us to contribute in any and all manners of doing good, for the benefit of all. This means Dec. 1, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a special day to show the power of all.

We have seen great generosity this year. SHAREomaha.org has seen surges in safe volunteer opportunities, swells of donations to supply drives from across the community, and a record number of donors with our partners at Omaha Community Foundation and Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. All of this in spite of what all of us are going through.

This is the spirit of our community. Helping one another, caring about each other. Our team at SHARE Omaha and our community partners believe that kind of optimism needs a celebration — — a day with its own focus. In talking with Donna Kush, president and CEO of Omaha Community Foundation, she agrees: “You know the classic imperative line — to give your time, talent and treasure to causes and those in need. It’s true.” Donna Dostal, president and CEO of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, also wants to inspire this giving spirit. “Generosity has many forms,” she says. “Our community can grow its existing reputation for giving back on Giving Tuesday. We want to ignite that good.”