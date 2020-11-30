Midlands Voices: Giving Tuesday is an important community opportunity

I believe the metro area has an opportunity to close out 2020 on an upbeat note. At SHARE Omaha, we’re promoting Giving Tuesday locally as a day for all of us to contribute in any and all manners of doing good, for the benefit of all. This means Dec. 1, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is a special day to show the power of all.
We have seen great generosity this year. SHAREomaha.org has seen surges in safe volunteer opportunities, swells of donations to supply drives from across the community, and a record number of donors with our partners at Omaha Community Foundation and Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. All of this in spite of what all of us are going through.
This is the spirit of our community. Helping one another, caring about each other. Our team at SHARE Omaha and our community partners believe that kind of optimism needs a celebration — — a day with its own focus. In talking with Donna Kush, president and CEO of Omaha Community Foundation, she agrees: “You know the classic imperative line — to give your time, talent and treasure to causes and those in need. It’s true.” Donna Dostal, president and CEO of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, also wants to inspire this giving spirit. “Generosity has many forms,” she says. “Our community can grow its existing reputation for giving back on Giving Tuesday. We want to ignite that good.”
Yes, it might look different this year without being able to assemble and celebrate in person — but I have seen and know that doing good is “pandemic proof.” Write encouraging notes to nonprofit clients, patients and front-line workers as an individual, family or as an office. Choose an organization’s wish list and fulfill items you feel will make a difference. If able, cash donations matter at any size and add up when all of us give.
Going about this is easy and largely virtual. SHAREomaha.org has thousands of opportunities to donate, shop or serve with over 500 nonprofit causes featured. Filtering through and narrowing down is intuitive, so finding what matters to you is easy. And don’t forget your house of worship or alma mater — they need your ongoing institutional support this year too. You can give to an organization directly on Giving Tuesday or through the SHARE Omaha platform so all nonprofits in the Omaha metro feel a boost.
Take your time and consider what organizations matter most to your concerns for the community, your passions and interests. Then I challenge you to be generous in giving, volunteering or sharing.
You’re going to see local causes using their social platforms to share how you can support them for #GivingTuesday402 in the metro (presented by Core Bank) and #GivingTuesday712 in Southwest Iowa (presented by TS Bank). I encourage you to use these hashtags to join in on the excitement of this movement and to fill your timeline with your acts of good to inspire your friends.
In eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa, Giving Tuesday should feel different from other days. Use it as a day for generosity and kindness. Get creative and enjoy the celebration. Let’s do this. Let’s see the collective power of all of us coming together. Focus on what we can do, rather than what is missing this year.
By Marjorie Maas, executive director of SHARE Omaha.
