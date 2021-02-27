Midlands Voices: Good ideas at the Legislature to expand rural broadband in Nebraska

That was almost 24 years ago. What has been done? Rural Nebraskans can tell you. Some stories are good. Others are not. Paul Hammel’s article added depth.

I have the good fortune of speaking on behalf of seven small Nebraska telephone companies. All those companies, and a few others, have deployed fiber to customers throughout their rural service territories. They offer the best of broadband services to the most remote farms and ranches.

The customers of those companies have good stories to tell. I brag about those stories to state senators and others. They are the stories of students having access to educational resources to develop passions and skills, of farmers conserving natural resources with precision data, of our kids coming back to rural Nebraska from Chicago without giving up their chosen career. They are stories of Nebraska growing.

The Hammel story cited Public Service Commissioner Crystal Rhoades’ call for more accountability in how NUSF support is used by broadband providers. Frank Landis wisely started an overhaul of accountability before he retired from the commission, but Rhoades is correct. More accountability is needed. Rhoades is not alone; rural business and agriculture leaders are asking for more. Proper accountability will drive broadband deployment most efficiently where it is most needed.