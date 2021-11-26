Midlands Voices: GOP must purge itself of its addiction to the Big Lie

How would Sen. George Norris, father of Nebraska’s Unicameral, explain the toxic state of political discourse these days? It seems Congress has forsaken good governance and taken up games of partisan one-upmanship. To some extent, both parties use social media to create self-contained feedback loops that exclude outside points of view and critical discussion. But if the two major political parties are compared, the Republican Party is far more at fault in spreading misinformation with its unsupported cries about “fake news” and Donald Trump’s “The Big Lie.” Astonishingly, almost a full year after the 2020 general election, two-thirds of all Republicans still think the presidential contest was rigged and former President Trump won re-election.

This pernicious false narrative is far worse than the usual ongoing political banter. It deepens polarization and weakens democracy. Jonathan Rauch, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, wrote about the belief in his new book “The Constitution of Knowledge — A Defense of Truth.” He observed, “whether such a thing as objective truth exists — or whether politicians should be free, as one Trump aide argued, to invent ‘alternative facts’ ” is at stake. Analysts contend that former President Donald Trump lied over 30,000 times while in office. Many of the falsehoods were so blatant that no one could defend them.