Midlands Voices: GOP should reject Trump and return to conservative principles

Last weekend, Sen. Ben Sasse responded to a rebuke by the Nebraska Republican Party by noting that “Most Nebraskans don’t think politics should be about the weird worship of one dude.” Sasse is right about the weird worship — a golden Trump statue was paraded around the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando a day later to prove the point. But Sasse is also correct that the Nebraska GOP is playing a losing hand if they prefer to be the party of someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene rather than Ben Sasse.

Following a career of military service culminating as chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Colin Powell wrote a book containing lessons he learned in various commands and at the Pentagon — “It Worked for Me: In Life and Leadership.” One of those lessons was, “Avoid having your ego so close to your position that when your position falls, your ego goes with it.”