Midlands Voices: Government should promote fairer markets for the nation's ag producers

Since the pandemic hit, we’ve heard a lot of talk about essential workers. Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals have rightly been credited for their heroic work to provide treatment and safety to people around the country. But there is another critical group of Americans who are often overlooked. I’m talking about the farmers and ranchers, America.

As a third-generation cattle rancher, I’ve long been aware of the importance of agricultural industry and the fragility and importance of our food supply chain. But the critical role of these workers, and the need for the federal government to ensure that domestic food production continues uninterrupted, was brought to the forefront of the country in the early days of the pandemic when consumers saw empty shelves in their local grocery stores.

Over the last century, the country has made enormous technological and societal progress. That innovation has led to entirely new and well-paying jobs that couldn’t have been imagined even 50 years ago. But most of these jobs have clustered in a handful of major cities, and the majority of the population has followed. Americans have become less directly involved with agriculture over the last four or five generations, with many people unaware of the central role it plays in their daily lives, and its enormous impact on the national economy.