Midlands Voices: Greater action needed to address military suicides

For many years I have had the honor of performing medical qualification examinations on young men and woman who are joining the military service. I have oftentimes asked the 17- or 18-year olds how their mother felt about them enlisting, and typically the response is, “She’s scared.”
“Scared of what?” I would ask. “Scared of me getting killed,” is the usual response. Truly, no mother wants her baby to die in combat. When my own 17-year-old son wanted to join the Marines, we had to take my wife kicking and screaming to meet with the recruiter.
Many of the applicants themselves allude to their own fears of being a war casualty. But in the thousands of youths that I have interviewed over the years, not one had ever mentioned the real danger that lurks in the decision to serve our country: death at their own hands.
Each day, 22 veterans take their own life — that’s 6,000 veterans per year.
In contrast, in 2018, 17 military members died in combat.
To make matters worse, recent data shows that military suicides may be up by 20% present over the same period in 2019. Military leaders acknowledge the fact that COVID has added yet another layer of stress to the already stressful situation.
How can this be? We have known for years that in our society, rates of suicide were increasing and that the rate for military veterans is 1.5 times that of civilians. Despite years of research, innovative programs and better screening, the numbers continue to climb. After every armed conflict since World War I, the question was raised, “How can we predict who is likely to be a mental health casualty of war?” And the answer has always been — we can’t.
The major determinant of those who might take their own life is what they experienced after combat. With the exception of prior suicide attempts, there are really no valid predictors.
Perhaps one of the reasons that we have not made headway in reducing suicides among veterans is our lack of real understanding of the true nature of the suffering that these heroes go through. The author William Styron, himself a victim of severe depression, wrote, “the pain of severe depression is quite unimaginable to those who have not suffered it.”
The prevention of suicide will continue to be hindered until there is a general awareness of the nature of this pain.”
Over the years, we have learned much about suicidality. Victims have in common feelings of isolation, separation and lack of social support. Styron offered this advice for those of us who would like to help our friends, colleagues and family members who are under siege from depression. “Those who are suffering,” he advised, need to “be told — convinced, rather — that the illness will run its course and that they will pull through. A tough job, this, calling ‘Chin up!’ from the safety of the shore to a drowning person. This is tantamount to insult, but it has been shown over and over again that if the encouragement is dogged enough and the support equally committed and passionate, the endangered one can nearly always be saved.”
One innovative method of “dogged encouragement” that has been studied is the use of text messaging.
A recent study randomized 658 soldiers and Marines augmenting standard care with text-based messaging (“Caring Contact”). The group receiving text messaging showed reduced odds of having any suicidal ideation (80% vs 88%) and making a suicide attempt (9% vs 15%).
In this study, text messages were sent at day-1, week-1, and months 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12, and on the participant’s birthday. The authors concluded that this program offered promise, but additional research is needed.
Perhaps this is one way that we can be of support to our veterans.
High rates of undiagnosed depression leading to astonishing suicide rates among military veterans is a national disgrace. We owe it to our country’s heroes to make concerted efforts to understand the depths of their pain, and make innovative, effective interventions to support them.
If we are able to develop and implement a vaccine for COVID at “warp speed,” perhaps a concerted national effort using this same approach can mitigate the tragic loss of our nation’s finest.
Stephen Lazoritz, M.D., is chief medical officer for the Omaha Military Entrance Processing Station. This essay expresses the author’s view alone and not necessarily the institutional position of the Department of Defense or USMEPCOM.
