Midlands Voices: Greater action needed to address military suicides

For many years I have had the honor of performing medical qualification examinations on young men and woman who are joining the military service. I have oftentimes asked the 17- or 18-year olds how their mother felt about them enlisting, and typically the response is, “She’s scared.”

“Scared of what?” I would ask. “Scared of me getting killed,” is the usual response. Truly, no mother wants her baby to die in combat. When my own 17-year-old son wanted to join the Marines, we had to take my wife kicking and screaming to meet with the recruiter.

Many of the applicants themselves allude to their own fears of being a war casualty. But in the thousands of youths that I have interviewed over the years, not one had ever mentioned the real danger that lurks in the decision to serve our country: death at their own hands.

Each day, 22 veterans take their own life — that’s 6,000 veterans per year.

In contrast, in 2018, 17 military members died in combat.

To make matters worse, recent data shows that military suicides may be up by 20% present over the same period in 2019. Military leaders acknowledge the fact that COVID has added yet another layer of stress to the already stressful situation.