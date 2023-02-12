The recent announcement by Dr. Cheryl Logan that she will be leaving her post at Omaha Public Schools in June was met with regret by those who have followed her leadership of the district.

Dr. Logan accomplished many firsts during her tenure at OPS. Her ability to speak fluent Spanish is not only impressive, but no doubt has been exceptionally helpful as she interacted with Omaha’s growing Spanish-speaking population. Her Academy Programs and Career Pathways were bold moves. While faced with some opposition and controversy, the programs were an important step toward career-focused opportunities for OPS students. Notably, she was the first person of color to occupy the position of superintendent.

Dr. Logan’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic was very strong, sourcing iPads for each student to facilitate remote learning.

While remote learning predictably fell short of in-person teaching, it provided at least some continuous line of communication with students, and in many cases, parents. This outstanding leadership is what secured her winning the national McGraw Prize in Education this past fall.

While Dr. Logan dealt with many pre-existing challenges at OPS, particularly transportation issues, test scores and attendance, she should be admired for her persistent collaboration with all parts of the community during her tenure. We are reminded that the students in OPS speak over 132 different languages and even with a challenge of that magnitude, she was visible at civic events, always remaining present, with her trademark warm smile. She availed herself to work with the business community and those in higher education toward solutions relating to workforce development and other business issues.

With Dr. Logan’s list of accomplishments being too lengthy to include all of them here, it’s clear the next superintendent of Omaha Public Schools will have to come prepared for the task. The stakes for this hire are extremely high for the OPS school board and for the search committee as they are tasked with carrying out the work of filling this position.

OPS is, among other things, a large enterprise. While the Omaha metro has multiple school districts, OPS is the largest with an annual budget of over $700 million, employing about 3,300 teachers and about 7,000 people overall. And, critically, it serves 52,000 (approximately 1-in-5 in Nebraska) students, many of whom are challenged economically and otherwise. While technically the search committee will be looking for a superintendent, it’s also the CEO of a significant institution, where leadership, development of a leadership team and decision-making will all be paramount.

We would like the OPS board to know that the Omaha business community is in full support of the work it does, and we offer to be helpful as it embarks upon the hiring process to replace Dr. Logan. While I speak directly for the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, I can safely say that the Aksarben Foundation and the Nebraska Chamber will join us in support of not only the hiring process for the superintendent, but assisting with onboarding and political matters that may face a future administration.

Ultimately, the business community will seek to continue to collaborate with OPS on the many issues it faces, including fiscal pressure, teacher recruitment and retention, workforce development, achievement gaps and keeping kids in school. We look forward to that spirit of cooperation and stand ready to assist with the search process and onboarding of the new OPS administration.

In the meantime, we extend our sincerest good wishes to Dr. Logan for great future success, and we thank her for her strong leadership for the Omaha Public Schools.

Please stay in touch, Dr. Logan!